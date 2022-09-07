New TV Series Books 5 DWTS Cast Members

Five “Dancing With the Stars” cast members are returning to TV on a new show coming to FOX called “Special Forces: The Ultimate Test,” the network announced via press release on Wednesday, September 7 as part of FOX’s Television Critics Association summer press tour.

Here’s what you need to know about the new show and which “Dancing With the Stars” cast members are taking part:

‘Special Forces: The Ultimate Test’ is Dubbed the ‘Ultimate Celebrity Social Experiment’

In the press release, FOX calls “Special Forces: The Ultimate Test” the “ultimate celebrity social experiment”

The press release continues:

"Special Forces" is an all-new series in which household names endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. There are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, quickly learn the meaning of "no guts, no glory" – and no glam. Selection for the Special Forces is a test unlike any other. Sixteen celebrities from all genres will take on, and try to survive, demanding training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark "Billy" Billingham, Jason "Foxy" Fox and Remi Adeleke, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. In this unique series, the only way for these recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the DS. Viewers will see the recruits face the harshest of environments that simulate the highly classified selection process, pushing themselves in a way they have never been challenged before. "Special Forces: The Ultimate Test" is the ultimate test of their physical, mental and emotional resilience – revealing the celebrities' deepest and truest character. Who will quit, who will survive?

“’Special Forces: The Ultimate Test” puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen. In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, in a statement. “It’s an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities.”

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alums Are…

The five “Dancing With the Stars” alums competing on “Special Forces” are as follows:

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Danny Amendola, retired NFL wide receiver who won two Super Bowls

Tyler Florence, TV chef and “Great Food Truck Race” host

Dwight Howard, a current NBA player who has one championship to his name

Montell Jordan, an R&B singer best known for his hit “This Is How We Do It”

Gus Kenworthy, an Olympic skier who won a silver medal at the Sochi Games in 2014

Carli Lloyd, women’s professional soccer player with two gold medals and two World Cup championships

Beverly Mitchell, an actress best known for “7th Heaven”

Mike Piazza, retired professional baseball player who was a 12-time all-star

Dr. Drew Pinsky, noted addiction specialist and host of “Loveline” and “Celebrity Rehab”

Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director

Jamie Lynn Spears, actress and singer who is the younger sister of Britney Spears

“Special Forces: The Ultimate Test” is set to premiere in January 2023 on FOX.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

