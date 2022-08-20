DWTS Cast Member Arrested on 3 Counts of Sex Crimes

“Dancing With the Stars” cast member and actor Gary Busey has been arrested in New Jersey on three counts of sex crimes and one count of harassment, according to a press release from the Cherry Hill, New Jersey police department released on Twitter.

The Incidents Occured at the Monster Mania Convention August 12-14

According to the Cherry Hill Police Department press release, the arrest stems from incidents that occured during the Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, which took place August 12 through August 14.

During the weekend of the event, August 12th-14th, 2022, Cherry Hill Police responded to the Doubletree Hotel, 2349 West Route 70, for the report of a sex offense. On August 19th, 2022 as a result of the investigation, Cherry Hill Police Detectives charged Gary Busey, 78, of Malibu California, with the following offenses: • 2 counts of Criminal Sexual Contact – 4th Degree

• 1 count of Criminal Attempt/ Criminal Sexual Contact – 4th Degree

• 1 count of Harassment – Disorderly Persons Offense

The press release ends by saying that the ” investigation into this matter is ongoing and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Robert Daniello of the Cherry Hill Police Department at (856) 432-8834.”

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, officers said they received “multiple complaints” about Busey and Cherry Hill Township Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann said that the incidents were “about contact. It was about touching.”

Busey is an Oscar-Nominated Character Actor

Busey is perhaps best known for his Oscar-nominated turn in the 1979 biopic “The Buddy Holly Story” in which Busey played the titular iconic 1950s singer. He also appeared in “A Star is Born” (1976), “Lethal Weapon,” “Point Break,” “The Firm” and dozens of other films.

In the 2000s, he became a reality TV star, headlining his own show called “I’m with Busey,” and later appearing on “Celebrity Fit Club,” “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew,” “World’s Dumbest,” “Rove LA,” “The Celebrity Apprentice” “Celebrity Big Brother UK,” and “Dancing With the Stars.”

Busey competed on season 21 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside his pro partner Anna Trebunskaya. They finished in 10th place.

In a 2011 interview with Esquire, Busey talked about his stint on “Celebrity Rehab” and touted his then-17 years being clean from cocaine, saying he was brought on the show to show other celebrities how to walk the straight and narrow.

“I went in there, ‘Celebrity Rehab,’ and I was seventeen years clean from cocaine. And I never had an alcohol problem. What they did, they shifted their sights. They said I’d be a participant to encourage others to be well when they go straight. They put me in the category of an addict, and it was pretty hard to transfer like that. But I did and I did it well. But it was tough. Clean as a bell and I’m not difficult. I’m happy. I’m settled with a family. I love love and I love life. I love. I just love. It’s just great. It’s the most enduring element we have is love,” said Busey at the time.

The actor ended the interview by advising the interviewer, “I’ll tell you this: You have to remember to chase and catch your dreams, because if you don’t, your imagination will live in empty spaces, and that’s nowhere land.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

