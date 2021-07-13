WATCH: Gleb & Olivia Savchenko Won a Father-Daughter Dance Competition

This is too cute – “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Gleb Savchenko entered a father-daughter dance competition with his daughter Olivia and they won. Watch the video below!

They Won the Father-Daughter, Mother-Son Dance Competition

According to the official website for the Desert Classic DanceSport Championships in Palm Desert, California, Savchenko and his daughter 10-year-old daughter Olivia danced a cha cha, samba, rumba, paso doble, and jive in the competition. It looks like they finished first in most of their heats, according to the results page.

In his Instagram story, Savchenko and his ex-wife, Elena Samodanova, shared video of him and Olivia dancing and then accepting their trophy when they won. He also shared footage of himself goofing around in the pool with younger daughter, Zlata, and of himself walking with the two girls.

“Baby No. 2,” said Savchenko, showing Zlata in the video. “Here’s my baby No. 1. Not a baby anymore,” he added, speaking of Olivia.

And Olivia wasn’t the only Savchenko girl to take home a trophy. Zlata won the children’s chicken dance competition!

Olivia Trains With Both of Her Parents

In addition to competing alongside her father, Olivia trains with her mother Elena, who is also a professional dancer, at the Pro Dance LA studio. In a recent Instagram post, Samodanova wrote, “Such an incredible feelings to dance next to my 10 years old daughter @oliviasavchenko! My talented girl, good luck at @desertclassicdance this coming weekend!”

Olivia’s Instagram profile says she is a ballroom dancer and tennis player and she recently posted a video showing off her hip hop moves, plus another one where she performs a paso doble and cha cha with her teacher Vlad Kvartin.

Perhaps we’ll see her on “Dancing With the Stars” season 40 one day!

Savchenko Says Co-Parenting Can Be Hard But You Have to Make It Work

Savchenko and Samodanova filed for divorce in November 2020. Despite their recent split, it looks like they are handling their co-parenting job really well. On a recent episode of his former “Dancing With the Stars” partner Jana Kramer’s podcast, “Whine Down,” Savchenko said that it can be “hard at times,” but you have to do what is best for your children.

“You just gotta keep moving, you gotta do what’s best for you. In my situation, I love Elena, I have huge respect for her, of course, she’s the mother of my kids. It’s hard at times because no one’s perfect, but you have to communicate,” said Savchenko, adding, “I want to show my girls how dad should treat their mom which is really important to me because they should know how they should be treated in the future.”

Kramer, who is going through a divorce right now with her husband Mike Caussin, said that Savchenko has been incredibly supportive for her through these hard times, offering words of wisdom and a sympathetic ear.

“I appreciate you reaching out and heping me with questions,” said Kramer. “I was asking him one time like how do you do it, how do you co-parent when you’re angry? Because you’re going through that. So I appreciate all the support that you’ve shown me.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

