Gleb Savchenko’s Response to His Wife’s Cheating Allegations

On November 6, Dancing With the Stars’ Gleb Savchenko and his wife, Elena Samodanova, announced that they had split after fourteen years of marriage.

In a statement, Savchenko told US Weekly, “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage… We still intend to coparent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”

One day later, Samodanova made a public statement that her now ex cheated on her multiple times over the course of their relationship. She told People, “After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough. Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong.”

She added, “Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart,” specifying that Savchenko has been seeing another woman. She never specified the identity of the woman who she says her husband cheated with, but continued, “No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn. Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way. My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls.”

Savchenko Responds to Samodanova’s Claims

On Saturday, November 7, Savchenko responded to Samodanova’s statement, saying, “While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed. My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing. It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same.”

Gleb and his DWTS partner, Chrishell Stause, were eliminated from Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, November 2.

Stause, herself, commented on the breakup on her Instagram page. She wrote, “I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split… It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone.”

She continued by echoing Savchenko’s claim that the pair’s relationship is platonic. “As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more,” she said. “I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time.”

Stause, who is known for her role on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, was married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2019. The couple announced their split last November; about one year ago.

Savchenko and Samodanova have two daughters together, 9-year-old Olivia and 3-year-old Zlata.

