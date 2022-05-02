DWTS Semi-Finalist Voluntarily Enters Rehab

Since her time on “Dancing With the Stars,” Hope Solo retired from playing soccer professionally. Four years later, she became a mom, giving birth to twins Lozen and Vittorio. In January 2022, the National Soccer Hall of Fame announced its decision to honor the former goalkeeper.

The ceremony will be held on May 21, 2022, in Frisco, Texas, but Solo will not be present. On April 29, 2022, Solo took to social media to announce her decision to enter rehab. In her message, she revealed that she has asked the organization to postpone the honor.

“I have contacted the Hall of Fame and respectfully requested a postponement of my Hall of Fame induction ceremony to 2023. I will be voluntarily entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program to address my challenges with alcohol,” she captioned a post.

“At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family. I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision,” she added.

This is the first post that Solo has shared on Instagram since she was arrested for DWI in early April.

Solo Was Arrested for DWI in April 2022

Before her decision to enter rehab, Solo was arrested in North Carolina for DWI and misdemeanor child abuse charges, according to CNN. Law enforcement approached Solo while she was in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Winston-Salem Walmart, via People magazine, with her two children in the car.

“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges,” her attorney said in a statement at the time of her arrest.

Solo, who appeared on the 13th season of DWTS and made it to the show’s semi-finals with pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy, took to Twitter to thank those who had shown their “love and support.”

Chmerkovskiy Previously Called Solo a ‘Sh****’ Person

On an episode of the “Allegedly with Matthew Cole Weiss” podcast back in 2015, Chmerkovskiy was asked to play a game of f***, marry, kill with the celebs that he’s had as partners on DWTS over the years.

Chmerkovskiy did not hesitate to say that he would “definitely kill Hope Solo,” according to The Wrap.

“She’s just a sh**** person. People can be bad or good or whatever. You can have a sh**** life growing up. You can have a tough upbringing. You can have history. You can have whatever. But if you are just a bad person, you know what I mean? There’s no excuse for that,” he said.

It is presumed that Chmerkovskiy doesn’t have contact with Solo, and he did not comment on the post in which she announced her decision to enter rehab.

