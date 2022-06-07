DWTS Cast Member Mourns Son’s Sudden Death

A “Dancing With the Stars” cast member is mourning the loss of their son. Season 14 contestant Jack Wagner lost his son Harrison on June 6 at the age of 27, according to the Los Angeles County Case report and confirmed to The Sun.

Here is what we know so far:

Harrison Wagner Was Found Dead in Parking Lot in Los Angeles

The case report lists the deceased as Harrison Wagner, born December 1, 1994 and died June 6, 2022, making him 27 years old. He was found in a parking lot, but no other details are listed.

According to The Sun, the cause of death is under investigation by the medical examiner, but Jack Wagner had been outspoken about his younger son’s battle with substance abuse and addiction.

Harrison is one of two sons Wagner shares with his ex-wife Kristina, who was his co-star on “General Hospital.” In addition to Harrison, they are also parents to 32-year-old Peter. Wagner and Kristina were married from 1993 to 2006. Wagner also has a daughter, Kerry, whose birth mother gave her up for adoption. She finally met Wagner when she was 23 years old; their story was featured during his “Dancing With the Stars” season in which he finished in 11th place alongside his partner Anna Trebunskaya.

Just a few weeks ago on May 20, Kristina posted a photo of herself with her sons at the Wagner Ranch, writing, “We’ll miss you so much with our heartwarming memories. We know that there are many opportunities for joy ahead. #grateful #PeterandHarrison #lovemysons.”

Tributes to Harrison are pouring in on his final Instagram post in which he wrote, “Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts.”

“I’m so sorry… fly high, Sweet Harrison,” wrote one fan. Another added, “I’m heartbroken, I kept praying you were doing great.”

“RIP I hope you are in a happier place,” wrote a third follower.

Harrison Went Missing Once For 5 Days

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdzPELJpbP4/?hl=en

In the summer of 2016, Harrison went missing for nearly a week and Wagner tweeted at the time that his son struggled with “drugs and alcohol.”

“I fear for my youngest son’s safety. Harrison has struggled [with] drugs & alcohol just as I did when I was younger. He’s relapsed & is MIA 5 days,” wrote the soap opera actor.

He later added in two tweets, “[Thank you] for your [love] & prayers, I want to hear from you, your fears, struggles, it helps us all to share … I had to get help & learn tools to deal with this, I encourage you to do the same.”

Harrison was later found and Wagner tweeted at the time, “Harrison’s been in touch, he’s 21 & in charge of his life, [thank you] for the [love] & prayers, please continue to share your struggles, it helps us all.”

News of Harrison’s death comes on the heels of another “Dancing With the Stars” family mourning the loss of their daughter and sister. Father and son contestants Master P and Romeo Miller lost the rapper’s daughter and Romeo’s sister Tytyana on May 28 after a battle with substance abuse and addiction.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: Peta Murgatroyd Defends Her 5-Year-Old Against Online ‘Haters’