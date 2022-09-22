Peta Murgatroyd Reveals the Sacrifice Jason Lewis Made for DWTS Only to Go Home First

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd has revealed that her season 31 partner Jason Lewis was willing to make a major sacrifice for the show, only to be disappointingly sent home first.

Here’s what she had to say about her partner and why he was willing to go above and beyond what most contestants are willing to do.

Murgatroyd Says Lewis Had Cleared 3 Months for ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In an Instagram story after they were eliminated first during season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” Murgatroyd had nothing but praise for her partner and revealed that he was willing to give up a full three months to fully commit to the show.

“Jason cleared his schedule for the three-month period, he gave me everything all the time that he had and not many people do that, honestly,” said Murgatroyd.”A lot of people have other things, they won’t quit what they were doing before, but he really dedicated his time and he was a great partner.

She went on to say that he was just so nervous and the first show is always the hardest.

“Unfortunately, nerves and anxiety can get the better of you and that’s something that ultimately was our biggest battle. I knew this going in, but we did our best to try and cover it up and make sure he was as comfortable as possible,” said Murgatroyd. “You know, he’s never done this before and I take my hat off to him because it’s very daunting going into the first show. It’s the toughest one, you don’t know what to expect and I’m just super proud of him.”

Some fans thought it was kind of unfair to send people home the first night because, as Murgatroyd said, maybe the show should let them get a week under their belts before eliminations start. But Murgatroyd said she’s just trying to sit with her feelings and decompress from the whirlwind of the season.

“Feeling all the feelings about that just happened on Monday night .. when you’re on the show, you don’t really get a chance to really do that. It’s just go, go, go, go, go. Once you’re off, it’s just like let’s decompress for a second,” said Murgatroyd in a follow-up Instagram story.

Murgatroyd Also Said That They Really Vibed

In her Instagram story, Murgatroyd said that being a pro on “Dancing With the Stars” can be “tough” if you “get somebody that you really don’t get along with” or “don’t click with.”

“[If] you don’t have cool vibes with each other, then yeah, it gets tough to spend time with each other,” said Murgatroyd. “But this guy was the sweetest, the kindest, he’s passionate, he’s driven, he wanted to be there, he was giving me his all and that’s really all I could ask for from him.”

On his Instagram, Lewis posted about the show, saying that he is “extremely grateful” for the opportunity.

Lewis wrote:

I am definitely disappointed and sad to have the journey come to such a quick conclusion. But I am also extremely grateful for the experience I had and for getting time with such a person as incredible as @petamurgatroyd. My thanks go out to @dancingwiththestars & @disneyplus for letting me go on that ride! Rooting for all the other dancers to have a great season. Thank you to everyone for the incredibly supportive and encouraging energy you sent my way.

In the comments, Murgatroyd wrote, “You’re my champ!”

Fellow contestant Daniel Durant added, “You did tried your best and so proud of you! You are a beautiful soul person.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.

