DWTS Alum Pregnant With 1st Child

Congratulations are in order for a “Dancing With the Stars” alum. Jeannie Mai, who was partnered with Brandon Armstrong but forced to withdraw from season 29 due to an illness, revealed on her talk show “The Talk” on Monday, Sept. 20 that she and her husband are expecting their first child together. She also opened up about how she never thought she would have kids.

On the Sept. 20 episode of “The Real,” Mai opened the show by saying, “I can definitely say that our real fam is growing, and it’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets for you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant!”

Mai then detailed how she always knew “exactly what kind of woman [she wanted] to be” and always thought that means she would “never be a mom.” But after falling in love with her husband Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins, whom Mai married in April 2021, and since becoming so close with her “Real” co-hosts, she has started to grow and change and feels ready to take on motherhood.

“There’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you,” said Mai.

She continued, “I’m so thankful to be on a show that’s really helped me to grow and to evolve and to see myself differently that I would have ever imagined seeing myself. This is the only place honestly, when Jeezy and I were talking, I was like, ‘I’ve got to come home and tell my girls.’ I’ve got to come home and tell the girls that have always accepted me at every stage of my life, have been through my ups and downs and have always encouraged me to a place where, I feel like you’ve all individually always told me to, if I wanted to be a mom, I’d be an awesome mom.”

Jeezy has two children from previous relationships, a son named Jadarius and a daughter named Amra, so when Mai told him she didn’t want to have kids, he said that was OK.

“You know how transparent I am. When I say on the first date and lay it out there, I don’t want to ever mislead somebody, I don’t want them to get mixed expectations, so I always say, I don’t plan on having kids, where you at? He’s like, ‘I got two, I have two beautiful children so actually I’m good,’ I’m like great, let’s just have fun and date and get to know each other,” said Mai.

But she said that as they “started to fall more of this healthy love with each other,” they decided they could see having kids together.

“Jeezy made me realize that I’ve never really felt safe in my life, you know? I’ve never really truly felt safe,” said Mai. “And of course, it has to do with things that happened when was younger, but when you know what feeling unsafe is like, that becomes your world. And falling in love with Jeezy, meeting someone who also didn’t feel safe in their life, we began to really create a place where our happiness spelled out what safe looked like around us.

“So, as soon as you feel safe, in a healthy relationship, all of sudden you start having visions and dreams and for both of us at the same time, it would be becoming parents, having kids.”

"Dancing With the Stars" season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

