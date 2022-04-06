DWTS Fans are Obsessed With Jenna Johnson’s ‘Stunning’ Photoshoot

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” and professional dancer Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy are loving her latest photoshoot, which she posted on Instagram after getting dressed up with her husband, professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.

Jenna shared the photos, which included her in a Mercedes Natalia dress and Val in a suit.

“Just a little drama for your feed,” she wrote. “Slide #4 is getting blown up and put in our house immediately.”

Fans Called the Shoot ‘Stunning’

Friends and fans took to the comment section to let Jenna know how much they loved her post.

Carrie Ann Inaba, a “Dancing With the Stars” judge, wrote, “Stunning!!!!!!!” with three flame emojis, and Lindsay Arnold, another professional dancer on the show, shared multiple heart emojis and wrote “JENNA!!!!!”

“I can’t like this enough!” Peta Murgatroyd wrote.

One fan wrote, “Jenna you look stunning!!!! You always look beautiful, but this dress… wow!”

Other fans said that both Jenna and Val looked amazing.

“You both look STUNNING,” one comment reads. “Talk about a power couple.”

Another person wrote, “hottest couple out there.”

Jenna also shared a close-up of her makeup look.

“Get ready to be very annoyed with my pic overload from this weekend,” she wrote. “Let me introduce you all to the INSANELY TALENTED @ladybaguette …. So happy we met as workout partners at F45 and got to work together yesterday. You’re not ready for the pics she took.”

Fans Wonder If the Chmerkovskiys Moved

Jenna and Val shared videos and photos of their home in 2021, and the photos that they have been uploading do not appear to be coming from the same home. That could be for a number of reasons, but fans wonder if they’ve moved out of their larger home and into a condo.

“Somehow I missed that they moved into an apartment or condo. What happened to their beautiful house with the pool?,” one person wrote in the Instagram comments.

Other fans took to Reddit to talk about the move.

“I was invested in Val and Jenna’s new house,” a post reads. “The pictures, the videos, the People magazine article…. only for them to move in what looks similarly close to Val’s old condo. Was a reason ever given?”

One person replied, “I don’t think they ever addressed it but it makes sense to me why they did. The house with the yard and the pool had to have been a ton of work and they travel so much that it’s probably not worth all the work when you are hardly ever home to enjoy it. I’m sure they made a pretty penny on that with the market swing though.”

“I feel like they’re gonna end up in Utah when they have kids tbh so what’s even the point, I’d rather just cash out on the good market rn,” another person wrote.

Others guessed that it was possible the couple wanted to move out of the suburbs and back into the city, or that it was possible they didn’t feel their dogs were safe in their big yard and wanted to move into a condo.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September 2022.

