DWTS Semi-Finalist Admits She Wanted to Get Voted Off of the Show

Jennie Garth spoke out about her stint on ”Dancing with the Stars,” and she made it pretty clear that she would never be interested in joining an all-stars season.

In 2007, Garth joined the ABC celebrity ballroom competition in its fifth season and was partnered with Derek Hough, per IMDb. It was future six-time mirrorball champion Hough’s first season as a pro dancer, and the two were beaten out by Hough’s own sister, Julianne, and her partner, race car driver Helio Castroneves, for the coveted trophy.

Garth and Hough made it to the semi-finals that season, but that may have been a few weeks too long in the ballroom for the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum.

Jennie Garth Admitted She Couldn’t Wait to Be Eliminated From DWTS

Garth has been open about the fact that she did not enjoy her time on “Dancing With the Stars,” despite making it far into the competition. In a May 18 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast, she admitted that DWTS “falls in that ‘please don’t ever make me do that again’ category.”

“I had no idea what I was really getting into at that time,“ the actress told Yontef. “It was so much harder than I thought it was going to be. I had had a… a six-month-old baby at home. Derek Hough was my partner and it was his first season on the show and he didn’t know what he was doing either.”

“I mean, yeah, he’s an amazing dancer,” Garth added of Hough. “He can do anything on his feet, but he really didn’t know about this kind of format or anything. So he was learning as he was going. I was learning as I was going. And it was terrifying, like just being in front of a live audience and having that kind of pressure and try and remember the steps. It was crazy.”

Garth admitted she did “way better” than she thought she was going to do in the competition, but by the time she made it to the semi-finals she was ready to go.

“I was like, ‘please vote me off, please, I can’t do this anymore.’ I was so relieved when I got voted off,” she revealed.

Garth is not the only “90210” alum who joined DWTS. More recent seasons have featured her longtime co-stars Shannen Doherty and Brian Austin Green, who was partnered with his real-life girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, last season.

Garth admitted that after her experience, she didn’t want to give her “90210” co-stars any advice for the ballroom.

“This last season when Brian did it, I didn’t even know he was going to be on it,” she told the podcast. “And I stumbled upon the show and thought, oh my God, that’s Brian. And so I texted him immediately and I was like, oh, good luck, mate. You look amazing and just have fun. And you know, that’s all we kind of talked about. I didn’t want to scare him. I didn’t want to tell him the truth.”

Jennie Garth & Derek Hough Had a Major Mishap on DWTS

Longtime DWTS fans may recall that during season 5, Hough and Garth had a mishap when he “dropped” her while dancing the quickstep during a live show.

“In my very first season, my second dance, this is when I’m like, ‘This is my chance. I’m going to show what I got. This is my first time on TV doing this,’” Hough previously told Us Weekly. “And I dropped my partner, Jennie Garth, on live television.”

The pro dancer added that after having the “worst thing” happen to them early in the season, he figured things could only improve from there.

Fifteen years later, Garth told “Behind the Velvet Rope” that the mishap was not Hough’s fault. “Well, he didn’t drop me, honestly,” she said. “He slipped on my dress and fell and then I fell. So thank God it wasn’t more than that.”

