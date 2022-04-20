DWTS Cast Member Opens Up About Plastic Surgery Gone Wrong

In a pair of new interviews, “Dancing With the Stars” season 11 Mirrorball champion Jennifer Grey opens up about her plastic surgery gone wrong.

The “Dirty Dancing” star underwent two rhinoplasties in the early 1990s — the second of which was to correct the first, she tells People and the New York Times — but it left her unrecognizable to the public because she no longer looked like herself, the actress says.

Grey Speaks Candidly About Her Rhinoplasties in Her New Memoir

In May 2022, Grey’s memoir “Out of the Corner” is being released in which she talks about all aspects of her entertainment career, including the infamous nose job that left her “completely invisible.”

In an interview with People, Grey said that actor Michael Douglas didn’t recognize her at a movie premiere, which was the first time she had gone out in public since her plastic surgery.

“It became the thing, the idea of being completely invisible, from one day to the next. In the world’s eyes, I was no longer me,” said Grey.

Grey Had the Procedure Done At the Urging of Her Mother

She told both People and the New York Times that she had her nose done because of pressure from her mother, Jo Wilder, who had also been an actress, and told Grey, whose father is noted stage and screen actor Joel Grey, that she would be “easier” to cast if she didn’t look so Jewish — both of her parents underwent the procedure in the 1950s.

“[My mother] loves me, loved me, always has, and she was pragmatic because she was saying, ‘Guess what? It’s too hard to cast you. Make it easier for them.’ And then I did and she was right. It wasn’t like, ‘You’re not pretty.’ It’s like, ‘Guess what? If you don’t want to be an actor, OK. But if you wanna be an actor…'” said Grey.

She went on to say that she understands why her parents did it because they were “assimilating” — “You can’t be Jewish. You know, you can’t look Jewish. You’re just trying to fit into whatever is the groupthink.”

But she had always felt very strongly about not having a rhinoplasty.

“When I was a kid, I was completely anti-rhinoplasty,” said Grey, adding, “I was so upset with my mother for always telling me I should do my nose. I really thought [having it done] was capitulating. I really thought it meant surrendering to the enemy camp. I just thought, ‘I’m good enough. I shouldn’t have to do this.’ That’s really what I felt. ‘I’m beautiful enough.'”

In her interview with the New York Times, Grey said that her “so-called ‘problem’ wasn’t a problem for [her], but it seemed to be a problem for other people.”

She detailed how the second procedure, which was correcting a mistake from the first procedure, was more aggressive than she was expecting, leaving her nose “truncated” and “dwarfed.”

She said she lost her identity and career “overnight.”

Grey Said She Feels So Much Freer Now At 62

Speaking to the New York Times, Grey talked about being at the height of her fame in the 1980s and said, “The truth is, when I had all the good stuff, I was definitely not even close to how free I feel today.”

To People, she said that after her rhinoplasties, she “spent so much energy trying to figure out what [she] did wrong” and why she was “banished from the kingdom” of Hollywood, but really, she “banished [her]self.”

“I just wanna feel who I am now. But I think that when you ask other people who you are and you ask people to love you and you take their opinion as a definition of your worth, it’s a slippery slope, man,” said Grey, adding, “I believe in my heart that the second half of a woman’s life is the best half. … I will tell you that my experience is the second half is the best half. I’m sure of it. I’ve never felt what I’m feeling these days.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus. “Out of the Corner” goes on sale on May 3, 2022.

READ NEXT: Tom Bergeron Reveals If He’d Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ on Disney Plus