DWTS Alum Speaks Out After Being ‘Thrown to the Ground’ in Viral Video

“Full House” star and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jodie Sweetin has released a statement following her being pushed to the ground in a viral video.

In the video, which was uploaded to Instagram by photographer Michael Ade, @belikemike, Sweetin is shoved away by an LAPD officer, causing her to fall to the ground after tripping over a curb.

Sweetin gets up quickly before putting her megaphone back together once again and beginning to speak to the crowd.

Sweetin Applauded Protestors

According to TMZ, Sweetin’s representative has confirmed that she is okay following the video.

“I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court,” Sweetin said in a statement. “Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”

Sweetin was at a protest against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in a decision that came on June 24, 2022.

LAPD has not responded to request for comment as of Sunday, June 26.

Commenters Were Outraged by the Video

The original caption on the video reads that Sweetin was attempting to lead protestors off the highway.

“C/W Police Violence. It pained me to see @JodieSweetin thrown to the ground by members of the LAPD as she was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway…” the caption on the post reads.

He added, “Jodie is the definition of a real one and fortunately she’s okay! But for others who choose to protest today move with caution and keep your head on a swivel. It’s going to be a very long summer.”

“Just feels so unnecessary,” one comment reads.

Another person commented, “They are intentionally trying to hurt people. It’s not about doing their job.”

The video was shared on Sweetin’s Instagram feed, and more people expressed that they were upset in the comment section.

“Everytime I see this it pisses me off even more,” one comment reads. “I’m glad Jodie is okay and I hope no one else got hurt.”

After the Supreme Court shared its decision, Sweetin shared a post urging her followers to share resources for women in need.

“It’s happened ladies,” she wrote. “Start saving and sharing the resources that you’ll need. @plannedparenthood If you need an abortion, help is available to make sure you get the care you need. Call 1-800-230-PLAN or visit AbortionFinder.org.”

Sweetin joins other celebrities who have spoken out and protested for abortion rights including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lizzo, and former first lady Michelle Obama, whose statement on the matter has been shared thousands of times on social media since she first shared it.

