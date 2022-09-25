DWTS Semi-Finalist Takes New Romance Public 3 Months After Split

A “Dancing With the Stars” semi-finalist has confirmed that she’s in a new relationship just weeks after her ex revealed that their relationship was over.

JoJo Siwa, who was on season 30 of the show, split from Kylie Prew in June 2022. Although Siwa hadn’t spoken out about the status of her on-again relationship, Prew shared the news on an Instagram Live that was later reposted on TikTok.

“I, obviously, am aware of everything that’s happening on TikTok right now, and all the drama and all the tea,” Prew said. “I don’t like drama and it makes me really, really anxious so I don’t really wanna talk about it for a while, but someone asked me — just now — if I was single. I am,” she added.

About a month later, Siwa made things TikTok official with her new girlfriend, Avery Cyrus. Cyrus is a TikTok star with over 8 million followers. She’s also a content creator on YouTube. And, despite having the same last name, she’s not actually related to Miley Cyrus.

There Had Been Speculation About Siwa & Cyrus for Weeks

In early September, Cyrus appeared alongside Siwa in a TikTok video in which they mouthed a clip from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“We’re friends,” Siwa mouths.

“Purely platonic,” Cyrus mimics.

It didn’t take long for fans to take to the comments section to say that they felt Siwa and Cyrus were totally more than friends. A few TikTok videos later and the two finally confirmed their relationship.

“Happiest girl,” Siwa captioned a video of her and Cyrus in a photobooth at Chuck E. Cheese. The two shared a kiss, confirming their romance.

“It was so obvious,” one fan wrote.

“I KNEW IT,” read another comment.

“Idk tbh they really just make since in my mind. They are goofy, loud, fun people. I think they mesh well,” someone else said.

Shortly after, Siwa got some hate for taking her new girlfriend to Chuck E. Cheese on a date. However, she had the perfect response.

“You know what I love most about this? This girl woke up today and was like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna hate on JoJo Siwa for taking Avery on a date to Chuck E. Cheese… as if I haven’t been a giant toddler my whole life. It’s my duty!” Siwa said in a TikTok video.

Siwa & Cyrus Made Their Red Carpet Debut Days Later

After going TikTok official, Siwa and Cyrus took their relationship to the next level, walking the red carpet together at Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” musical at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, according to People magazine.

They’ve kept the romance going strong, and Siwa shared a video from another date on September 17, 2022.

“HEAVEN,” she captioned the recent TikTok. Several fans commented on the video, showing love for the couple.

“Im in love with this. Im so happy for both of you. You both deserve true happiness,” one comment read.

“You are both GLOWING!” someone else wrote.

“Your guys vibe fit each other so well. You all are great together. Much love for Jojo and Avery!!” a third TikTok user added.

