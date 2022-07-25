Olympic Gymnast ‘Really Hoping’ to Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’

“Dancing With the Stars” may be getting another Olympic gymnast in the ballroom for season 31.

Jordan Chiles, who competed as a gymnast at the 2020 summer Olympics and won a silver medal in the team event, has expressed interest in joining the show.

During the 2022 ESPYs, Chiles chatted with Variety on the red carpet and said she’d love to be on the competition show.

Chiles Is ‘Really Hoping’ to Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Chiles was asked if she would even have time to do the ballroom competition after being asked.

“I’d love to do ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” she shared. “That’s something, maybe this season, you never know what can happen. But crossing my fingers. We’ll see if I have time.”

Chiles would not be the first Olympic gymnast on the show; in 2021, Sunisa Lee competed alongside Sasha Farber, and Simone Biles was also on the show with the same partner in season 24.

Fans Want Chiles Paired With a Young Professional Dancer

After Chiles expressed interest in the show, some people took to Reddit to say that they’d like to see her on the competition show, only they’d like for her to have a different professional dancer partner than her Olympic teammates had.

“I’m here for it,” a Reddit post about the possible casting reads. “But they need to give her a younger pro and someone who isn’t too tall.. so not sure who they’d give her… Ezra [Sosa] is pretty tall right?”

One reply says they would like to see Chiles paired with Brandon Armstrong, who is 27 years old and has been a pro on the show since season 27.

“They will deal with the height gap but I don’t want her with Sasha,” one person wrote. Farber, for reference, is 5-foot-6 tall. Sosa is 6-foot, and Armstrong is 6-foot-5. “Let’s actually challenge him with a partner slightly taller than him. I would like to see how Brandon would use her athleticism and now that they have creative control back, I want to see him go full out.”

Another replied, “I’m gonna be sick to my core if Jordan gets Sasha as a partner. Ezra is perfect but I’d love Brandon or Artem too!”

Chigvintsev is 5-foot-10, which would still tower over Chiles’ 4-foot-11 frame.

“Brandon is overdue for someone like Jordan!” one comment reads. “Ezra I feel would prefer a same sex partner if cast. If Alan [Bersten] can overcome height differences with Skai [Jackson], so can Brandon!!”

Bersten and Jackson were paired for season 30 of the competition.

“Maybe they need to find a new younger and shorter male pro because putting a 21 year old with an almost 40 year old is just not it,” another reply reads.

Another suggested Pasha Pashkov as a partner.

“Maybe Pasha, he is not real young, but we haven’t seen much of him, plus if [Daniella Karagach] helps him in any way it is a double bonus,” they wrote.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

READ NEXT: Pro Dancers Fans Think Should Be Dropped From DWTS Ahead of Season 31