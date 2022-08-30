‘American Idol’ Winner Joins DWTS as Season 31 Contestant

“American Idol” season six winner Jordin Sparks is joining “Dancing With the Stars” for season 31 of the show.

According to DanceDishWithKB, a website run by insider Kristyn Burtt, Sparks is set to be one of the 15 contestants on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Sparks is a singer-songwriter who first came to fame in 2007 during her time on “American Idol.” At the time, Sparks, now 32, was just 17 years old, making her the youngest winner in the show’s history.

Following “American Idol,” Sparks released her first album, which has sold over 2 million copies, according to Yahoo!.

Who Is Sparks Partnered With?

Luckily for fans eagerly awaiting news about the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars,” Burtt has released the professional dancer who will be partnered with the “American Idol” winner.

Sparks is partnered with professional dancer Brandon Armstrong. Artmstrong has been a member of the cast since his first season in season 27 when he was partnered wtih Tinashe. He has since been partnered with Mary Wilson, Jeannie Mai and Kenya Moore.

Armstrong has never finished above 9th place in the competition. It’s possible Sparks, who has some dance experience and has experience in reality competitions, will be the partner to propel him further on in the competition.

Fans Are Excited About Sparks Being on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Fans took to Reddit after the announcement to share their excitement about the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars” and specifically for the Brandon-Jordin partnership.

“Jordin Sparks and Brandon are going to be amazing partners! So excited,” one person wrote.

Another person commented, “omg so excited!! I think this is going to be a great partnership and I can definitely see them going far. I’m glad Brandon has a good shot this year.”

Others think “Dancing With the Stars” has been able to get “bigger” names than in past seasons.

“I’m shocked how many bigger celebrities there are this season compared to the last few,” one person commented. “Or at least celebrities that I know of. Will be rooting for her.”

There have now been six celebrities who have been leaked to be on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.

Here are the celebrities viewers will see on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, according to Burtt.

Charli D’Amelio

Heidi D’Amelio

Wayne Brady

Daniel Durant

Jordin Sparks

Here are the pros you can expect to see on season 31 of the show, according to Burtt:

Women:

Men:

The troupe will also be making a return in season 31 and will include Ezra Sosa, Alexis Warr, Kateryna Klishyna, and Sasha Farber.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro ‘So Sad’ To Be Missing Season 31