DWTS Family Send Prayers After Friend’s Scary Medical Diagnosis

Several “Dancing With the Stars” cast members past and present are sending their prayers and well wishes after Katie Couric revealed her recent breast cancer diagnosis.

On September 28, 2022, Couric shared news of her diagnosis on her website. She explained that she hadn’t had a mammogram since 2020. The radiologist saw something on Couric’s 3D mammogram that she thought could have been scar tissue. She ordered an ultrasound and a biopsy.

The next day, Couric found out that she had cancer.

“I felt sick and the room started to spin. I was in the middle of an open office, so I walked to a corner and spoke quietly, my mouth unable to keep up with the questions swirling in my head,” she recalled. She underwent a lumpectomy on July 14, 2022, and underwent several radiation treatments — the last of which was on September 27, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several People From the DWTS Family Sent Messages to Couric on Instagram

In addition to the post on her website, Couric also shared a post on her Instagram ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“I wanted to share my personal story with you all and encourage you to get screened and understand that you may fall into a category of women who needs more than a mammogram,” her caption read, in part.

It didn’t take long for comments to start stacking up.

“Love you @katiecouric,” wrote DWTS champ Jennifer Grey.

“You are in my prayers,” added Donnie Osmond.

“Sending you lots of love,” read a comment from DWTS pro Kym Herjavec.

“Love you so much Katie and sending you love! You got this,” said season 18 contestant Amy Purdy.

Several other celebrities commented on Couric’s post as well.

“Holy freaking Toledo kid i had no idea I’m standing by if you need a thing Xo,” actress Sharon Stone commented.

“So sorry to hear this. Thanks for using your story to be an advocate, as always. Sending love and prayers for quick healing,” “Father of the Bride” actress Kimberly Williams wrote.

Other messages from Kelly Ripa, Kyle Richards, Julianne Moore, Jenny Mollen, Kit Hoover, and more wished the journalist the best.

Couric Encouraged Women to Get Screenings

Couric stressed the importance of women getting their annual screenings and staying on top of the things they are scheduled to do.

“Please get your annual mammogram. I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer. But just as importantly, please find out if you need additional screening,” she wrote on her website.

According to the American Cancer Society, early detection is key.

“Finding breast cancer early and getting state-of-the-art cancer treatment are two of the most important strategies for preventing deaths from breast cancer. Breast cancer that’s found early, when it’s small and has not spread, is easier to treat successfully. Getting regular screening tests is the most reliable way to find breast cancer early. The American Cancer Society has screening guidelines for women at average risk of breast cancer, and for those at high risk for breast cancer,” the site reads.

READ NEXT: DWTS Champ’s Toddler Falls Down a Flight of Stairs