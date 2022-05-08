Kym Herjavec Shares Sweet Mother’s Day Message From Her Twins Hudson & Haven

Kym Herjavec shared sweet photos with her fans on Mother’s Day.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer, who married her DWTS season 20 partner, “Shark Tank” millionaire Robert Herjavec, in 2016, is a mom to 4-year-old twins, Hudson Robert and Haven Mae.

The twins were born on April 23, 2018, per Us Weekly, and Kym, 45, recently posted an Instagram slideshow that showed them wearing matching “Happy Birthday” hats, as well as photos from an adorable outdoor birthday party she threw for them.

Kym, who underwent IVF before getting pregnant, previously told People that she “always wanted to be a mom and wasn’t sure it was going to happen.” She called her twins a “miracle.”

Kym has been good about sharing some of her favorite motherhood milestones with fans, so it’s no surprise that she gave her Instagram followers a look at her latest Mother’s Day gift from her twins.

Kym Herjavec Showed Off a Homemade Gift From Her Twins, Hudson & Haven

On Mother’s Day 2022, Kym Herjavec posted to Instagram to share photos of handmade cards her children gave her. Each card featured a flower made from the child’s paint-covered handprint with a Mother’s Day greeting that said: “I am like a flower that is raised with love by you. You help me grow up big and strong mom, thanks for all you do!”

The cards were signed by Hudson and Haven. Kym captioned the post with, “Happy Mother’s Day.”

Fans hit the comment section to react to the sweet handmade gift.

“Handmade over store bought all day Happy Mums Day,” one fan wrote.

“Treasure that because before you know it he will be all grown have an amazing day!” another added of Hudson’s card.

In 2020, when her twins were still toddlers, Kym told her husband Robert how he could give her a dream Mother’s Day.

“You can do lunch, you can cook, wash the dishes and just let me have an hour,” the dancer told her husband in May 2020, per us Weekly.

Kym Herjavec Posted a Family Photo That Included Her Mom in Australia

Kym also paid tribute to her own mom, who lives in Australia. The pro dancer posted a family photo to Instagram as she posed with her mom, her husband, the twins, and the twins’ godfather, Carson Kressley.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful Mum in Australia,” Kym captioned the pic.

Kym started dancing at a young age, and based on the comments on her post, her mother was also a dancer. “Kym I learnt dancing with your mum in the late ’50s,” one fan wrote, to which the DWTS alum replied, “Wow.”

And it sounds like the twins could follow in their famous mom and grandmother’s steps. In 2019, Kym told Us Weekly that her kids enjoy dancing.

“They love to dance,” the two-time DWTS mirrorball champ said of her twins. “They love music. … They’ll do an arabesque.”

“She’ll go up to a ballet barre and stick her leg behind,” Kym added of her daughter Haven.

The mom of two also noted that while she thought her kids would be interested in dancing as they grow up, she planned to “keep them busy and do everything to see what they like.”

READ NEXT: Kym Herjavec Shares Twins Hudson & Haven’s 4th Birthday Photos