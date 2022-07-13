DWTS Semi-Finalist Shares News of Heartbreaking Loss

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum is mourning a heartbreaking loss.

On July 12, 2022, Lance Bass shared the tragic news that his grandmother had died.

“This week my family lost our beloved matriarch, Betty ‘Mimi’ Pulliam. She was filled with so much love, humor, and beauty until the very end. Her shining spirit and memory will remain alive every time I see her in sweet Alexander’s face and when I yell ‘Violet Betty!’ when our little girl is up to her usual shenanigans,” Bass captioned an Instagram post that included some special memories.

“She meant the world to me, and even though I am filled with deep sadness, I can smile through the tears knowing she’s with my Papa in a much better place. Til we meet again my sweet Mimi,” he added.

Bass Was Extremely Close to His Grandmother

Bass grew up very close to his grandparents and it’s clear that his Mimi was very special to him. In fact, he kept her close even when the two couldn’t be together. For example, he spoke to Eating Well after welcoming his twins in October 2021 and mentioned that he’d be making his grandmother’s stuffing on Thanksgiving.

“My Mimi makes the best dressing for Thanksgiving, and she taught me how to make it,” he told the outlet.

Bass and Turchin named their daughter after Pulliam. On October 14, 2021, Bass shared a photo of his babies’ birth certificates. He and Turchin named their dauthter Violet Betty, giving her Pulliam’s first name as a middle name.

“The baby dragons have arrived!! I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh,” Bass captioned the photo.

Bass Received Several Kind Messages Following His Loss

Bass’ post contained several family photos with Ms. Betty in the center, truly showing that she was very much the matriarch of the family. In the first photo, Bass snuggled up to his Mimi on a couch and the two were holding hands.

In the next photo, Pulliam stood in between Bass and his husband Michael Turchin, who were both wearing suit jackets. Bass shared other family memories as well, some more casual get togethers and others at family functions.

Shortly after Bass shared the news of his grandmother’s death on Instagram, several people took to the comments section to share their condolences and well wishes for him and his family.

“I am sorry for your family’s loss,” Bravo’s Andy Cohen wrote.

“I’m so sorry….,” added Britney Spears’ former assistant Felicia Culotta.

“So sorry to hear about your loss Lance. Sending you love. She truly was a beautiful lady,” another comment read.

“Oh Lance, I’m so so sorry for your loss. I love that Violet Betty shares her name,” someone else said.

“Sending love and light to you and your family at this time of loss,” 80s singer Debbie Gibson added.

“Oh Lance, I’m so sorry! Sending you love,” a sixth comment read.

