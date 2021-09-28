‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Shares ‘Beef’ With Judges After Week 2

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” wrapped up the week 2 episode with the elimination of Martin Kove and Britt Stewart, but some of the pros were still a little upset and confused about the comments they got from the judges.

During the second episode, Lindsay Arnold and her partner Matt James were the first to perform. They danced the Samba to “Levitating” by Dua Lipa. The dance featured James removing his shirt while dancing for judge Bruno Tonioli, which judge Len Goodman did not appreciate.

After the dance, Goodman told them that “instead of worrying about taking off your shirt,” James should have worked on his hips, which he claimed were “allergic to music.” Derek Hough shared he thought James still needed to work on his footwork.

They earned a 5 from judge Carrie Ann Inaba and a 5 from Len Goodman, and they received a 6 from both Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli, giving them a total of 22 out of 40, the second-lowest score of the night.

Arnold Says She’s ‘Upset’ With the Judges

Arnold uploaded an Instagram story from where she and her partner Matt James sat on the side of the ballroom after their performance.

“Mama bear Lindsay coming out and I got some beef with the judges,” she wrote alongside four laughing emojis. “I think he killed it! What do you guys think?”

In the video, Arnold says, “I was a little upset with the comments, but maybe that’s just the mom mode in me, getting all p***ed because you talked about my boy like that.”

She went on to encourage fans to vote them through to the next round of the competition.

The Group Got Support From Other Duos

Not only did Lindsay Arnold think the couple was judged unfairly, but pair Artem Chingvintsev and Melora Hardin also said they didn’t think Matt James deserved the fives he received as scores and that they should have been higher.

“Alright, so, Matt just performed and we thought it was definitely better than 5!” Chigvintsev says in an Instagram story.

Hardin jumps in to say that “even his abs are worth more than a 5!”

After the episode aired and Arnold was home for the night, she took to Instagram to let her fans know that she has a “lot of thoughts” about the night but wasn’t ready to share them yet.

“I am soooo proud of @mattjames919 he has worked sooo hard and everyday gets better and better!” she wrote in one video.

In the video, Arnold shared that Samba is one of the hardest dances they can get assigned on the show, so she was very proud of the way James handled it and that “he works harder than anybody I know.”

“I have a lot of thoughts about how the night went, but I’m very proud of him!” she shared before adding that they have a Tango assigned for the upcoming week, which will show fans a new side of James.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

