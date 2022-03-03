Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Reunite At the Airport in Emotional Video

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy had been stranded in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion after traveling there to begin filming the Ukrainian version of “World of Dance.” He sheltered for over a week in a bomb shelter in his hotel until he was finally able to board a train bound for Warsaw, Poland. Eventually, he was able to get a flight to the United States and late Wednesday (March 2) night, he was reunited with his wife, fellow “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd. Watch him fight back tears in the video below.

In the video, photographers and paparazzi caught Maks and Peta embracing after he deplaned. They were visibly emotional as they reunited after the fraught week where Maks was stranded in Ukraine.

When asked what it means to him to be home, Maks replied, “I just don’t want to resent peace somewhere else because of what I just saw and that’s the reality. People need to understand how that works, but I don’t know really what to say right this second.”

Peta was asked how it felt to have her husband home and she said, “So good.”

Maks was also asked to elaborate on what he went through and he said, “You don’t want to know” and also that he’s just “trying to process” the whole ordeal.

“I’m just really trying to process the fact that I’m here and not somewhere else — the place where I just left is getting bombed right now. Right where I was in Kyiv, I was safe, but that place is no longer safe. So [I’m] trying to process where I was yesterday to where I am today,” said the dancer.

He added later, “Right this second I don’t care about answering politically correctly or figuring out what to say. I have no idea what to say, I have no idea what I’m going to do right this second. I’m trying to process all of this and I just want to go home.”

Maks Praised the Ukrainian People & Said The U.S. Might Have to Get Involved

When the reporters commended Maks’ documenting of what he was seeing and experiencing in Ukraine, he said, “I want to shout-out to the reporters over there … they’re heroes.”

He also said that he’ll be posting more on his social media accounts and he urged his fans to “follow the process.”

“Right now there’s a huge air raid on Kyiv, a huge air raid on nearby areas. [Putin’s] gone crazy, he’s losing tremendously and so what he’s doing now is just like a baby with a tantrum, he’s just throwing things and it looks very bad,” said Maks.

He then praised the Ukrainian people, saying that they are the main reason the country is standing up to Russia.

“The reason why Ukraine is standing right now is No. 1 because of the Ukrainian people. No. 2 because for the eight years they were in that conflict and they knew it was a pressure that just blew up. They expected i. And [No. 3] the fact that the entire world is helping,” said Maksim, detailing that many other countries have sent help.

“Huge shout-out to Poland, huge shout-out to neighboring countries. The way I was treated through this whole process of leaving in Poland, I just gotta bow down to Polish people,” he said. “And beyond that, Ukraine is getting flooded with help.”

He also said that if the U.S. doesn’t get involved, “this thing is going to go everywhere else.”

“I think that in 2022, following this action, we have to completely rethink the way we do things as a planet and that there’s never gonna be one person that can do something like this ever again. We have to be all checks and balances globally, not just a country at a time,” said Maks.

If you’d like to know how you can help the people of Ukraine, Maksim and Peta have both pointed to Bethenny Frankel’s B Strong organization, which aids in humanitarian crises around the world. You can donate here.

