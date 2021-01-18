This Star Was ‘So Glad’ to be Voted Off ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Some stars dream of winning the mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars, but one star recently opened up about being happy when they were voted off the show during their season.

The O.C. actress Mischa Barton was on Dancing With the Stars in 2016, and her time on the show isn’t often remembered fondly by viewers. Barton was paired with pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev for the three weeks before they were eliminated.

“Ugh, I had no idea it would be so bad,” she told The Ringer after her time on the show. “I got told off by my dancer.”

Chigvintsev won his first mirrorball trophy at the end of season 29 in 2020 alongside Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The Show Didn’t Rise to Barton’s Expectations

According to the interview, Barton went in believing it would be more of a collaborative experience than it was for her.

“I was supposed to control the costumes, I was told that I could do the design aspect of it, that’s kind of the reason why I agreed to do it,” she said. “That didn’t happen. It wasn’t collaborative like a choreographer on a film set. … I was so confused by it.”

She added, “It was like The Hunger Games. It was all a popularity contest. It was awful. I was so glad to get kicked off.”

Barton Did Learn From Her Time on DWTS

According to the interview, Barton said that she learned about the importance of social media from her time on DWTS.

“I remember the days when you had no voice, and they could make up stories and say whatever they wanted, and now at least they have an insight into your life,” she said. “People can see what you’re really like. Twitter less so, but Instagram has an artistic side to it, where you can see through that person’s eye, what they creatively choose, what they’re up to and who they are – you get a feeling for them. I enjoy it now.”

During her time on the show, Barton had a rough time dancing; she often received scores of 5 and 6 while being judged by the panel. She didn’t seem too upset about leaving, though, and was actually excited.

There was obvious tension between Chigvintsev and Barton during her time on the show, which left fans uncomfortable while watching them dance.

Later that year, ET reported that Barton and Chigvintsev might have chemistry off the ballroom floor, however.

“They’ve been in touch after the show and care about each other but this is the first proper date,” a source told ET at the time. “He is the reason she’s looking happier recently. She has become giddy when talking about him and quite smitten with him. He’s pursued her for awhile, and she’s coming around.

The outing, the source said, was an official date.

Now, Chigvintsev is engaged to be married to Nikki Bella, who he has a child with. Mischa Barton is in a relationship with Gian Marco Flamini, according to The Daily Mail.

