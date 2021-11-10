Olivia Jade & Val Chmerkovskiy React to DWTS Elimination, Talk ‘Work Ethic’

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy were one of two couples eliminated from season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” during the Janet Jackson theme night, which aired on Monday, November 8, 2021.

The couple has since opened up about what they learned from their time on the show and their subsequent elimination.

Chmerkovskiy took to Instagram to share how thankful he was for his time on season 30.

“This one hurt a lot,” Chmerkovskiy shared. “I’m mostly sad that it’s over. I had the time of my life this season. You were the perfect partner, teammate, homie, I got a world of love for you, I believe in you and I am grateful I got a chance to meet you and get to know you.”

He added, “You’re a true gem Olivia Jade. But this is only the beginning. Let’s keep dancing.”

He also thanked the fans for voting for them each week and the show for welcoming him back with open arms.

Olivia Jade Says She Learned ‘Work Ethic’ On ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Olivia Jade was voted off “Dancing With the Stars,” but she told Page Six that she is still very grateful for the experience on the show.

“I really found a drive and a work ethic that I think I’ve had since I was young, but maybe I haven’t been able to execute that in the last few years,” she shared. “So it’s been really nice to find that again.”

She added, “Hard work really does pay off, and when you really give something your all and that joy you genuinely feel from doing so, there’s nothing really like it. It’s so rewarding.”

She also told reporters that she was going to continue taking that work ethic into other parts of her life.

“I am honestly shocked I even made it this far,” Olivia Jade said. “It’s been such a journey, and I’m so grateful I did the show. It’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life. It gave me this newfound confidence that I don’t even really know if I could put into words.”

Olivia Jade Says She’ll Miss The Show

Olivia Jade also posted on Instagram about how much she’ll miss the show and how much she appreciates Chmerkovskiy.

“Gonna miss this!! thank you for being the best damn partner and friend I could ask for,” she wrote. “This was so much fun.”

She was congratulated by many cast members of “Dancing With the Stars” on the post.

“You did amazing Olivia!” professional dancer Gleb Savchenko wrote. “I’ve never seen anyone grow and improve so much within such a short period of time, I def saw you guys in the finale. Keep dancing.”

Amanda Kloots, another contestant on the show, wrote, “Olivia you guys killed it every week!!! I think your tango was my favorite dance! You two were [fire]! Loved meeting, cheering, and working with you!”

Jenna Johnson, Chmerkovskiy’s wife, wrote on her Instagram stories that the elimination “ripped my heart out” and that she was “so gutted for the two” of them.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific (recorded) on ABC.

