Original DWTS Family Member Officially Returning to Show

A former “Dancing With the Stars” family member is officially returning to the show as it moves to Disney Plus. Here is what you need to know:

Original Executive Producer Conrad Green is Returning

"Fluttering" aside 😏, Conrad is a class act. Whatever the show becomes going forward, if he's at the helm, it may yet have spring in it's step. https://t.co/UBCR0sfxRj — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) June 3, 2022

According to Variety, Conrad Green is returning to oversee “Dancing With the Stars” as it moves from ABC to Disney Plus for season 31 and season 32. Green was the executive producer on the show from its first season back in 2005 until the season 18 finale in May 2014. It was his first major executive producer position in the United States and he earned nine Primetime Emmy Award nominations during his over 200 episodes producing the show.

Green is replacing Andrew Llinares, the executive producer and showrunner who stepped down from his position in March 2022 after being with the show since 2018. Llinares was at the helm when the show moved to airing only one season per year, when the show fired longtime host Tom Bergeron and his co-host Erin Andrews and when the show hired supermodel and TV personality Tyra Banks to replace Bergeron and Andrews.

An April 2022 report in The Sun said that Banks is also on her way out alongside Llinares but there is no official word as of yet about a hosting change at the show under Green’s returning leadership.

“There is no official decision on who will be hosting next season but it doesn’t look like Tyra will be back. Which would be a network decision, not her decision,” a source told The Sun, adding, “Production has been a mess, with no clear direction of where [the show] was going, which is why certain producers have been axed in recent months. … ‘Dancing With The Stars’ has always operated like a family behind the scenes. And when new execs and producers came in a couple seasons ago, that family got broken. It hasn’t been the same show and everyone involved with it feels that to some degree. So it’s been an unhappy environment the past few seasons.”

Variety reports that the official announcement about Green’s return is coming on June 27 from Disney Plus and BBC Studios Los Angeles Prods. According to a June 1 story from Deadline that first reported on Green being in talks to return to the show, some of the pros and judges were already told back then about Green’s possible return and they were elated at the news.

Bergeron is Also in Favor of Green’s Return

When Deadline broke the news that Green was in talks to return, former host Bergeron tweeted that he was like “Lazarus 2.0,” then followed that up with a tweet that called Green “a class act.”

“Conrad is a class act,” wrote Bergeron. “Whatever the show becomes going forward, if he’s at the helm, it may yet have spring in its step.”

However, fans who are holding out hope that Green’s return means Bergeron is returning may be in for some disappointment. Bergeron has weighed in on whether the show moving to Disney Plus would get him to return if they asked him to and his answer didn’t leave fans with a lot of hope about his return to “Dancing With the Stars.”

But maybe his former colleague Green will convince him to return? You never know.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

