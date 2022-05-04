DWTS Couple ‘So Ready to Expand Our Family’

A “Dancing With the Stars” couple is ready to add to their family — professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd says she and Maksim Chmerkovskiy have been trying to get pregnant.

Here is what you need to know about their journey to baby No. 2:

Peta Said She Wants to be Pregnant

In an Instagram story, Peta addressed that her fans are always asking her when she and her husband, fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pro Maks Chmerkovskiy, are going to have their second child. Peta and Maks welcomed their son, Shai, in January 2017.

“Guys, you’re all asking me when I’m gonna get pregnant,” said Peta, writing on the story, “The entire process can be super difficult and challenging! We’re so ready to expand our family!!!”

She went on to detail how hard it has been to catch the ovulation window because Maks has been traveling so much. He went on tour with his brother, fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy, in 2021 and then he was in Ukraine filming that country’s version of “World of Dance,” which led to him becoming stranded there when Russia invaded. He wasn’t able to return home for over a week once the invasion started. And now, he has since gone to Poland to help with the relief efforts and has also been working with his father’s organization Baranova 27 to send aid to Ukraine. So, needless to say, it’s been hard for Peta and Maks to spend time together.

“Every ovulation day, [Maks] was away, so it’s been difficult to catch the right time,” said Peta. “Believe me, I want to have my second baby too, and I love that you all want me to expand my family.”

She continued, “I want to be pregnant too. Truth is, though, and I’m going to give you the truth — we’ve only been trying for a little bit of time and then Maks has been traveling for so long, like that’s just the truth of it, timing is everything.”

This is not the first time Peta has addressed her and Maks wanting another child on Instagram. In a previous Q&A with her followers, the two-time Mirrorball champion was asked if they were going to have more kids and she said, “Gosh, I hope so! Please pray for me, cross all your finger and toes, let’s do this!”

She Went on to Detail How Her Modern Fertility Kit Has Helped

The most recent Instagram story then turned into a sponsored post for Modern Fertility, which is a company that sends you an at-home fertility test. Fellow pro and Peta’s good friend Sharna Burgess has also made sponsored posts for the kit — and she is due with her first child in July 2022.

“The times that I didn’t get pregnant in the months that we tried, I had questions, as a woman, as a female. I recently got hold of the Modern Fertility kit and let me tell you, it changed everything for me,” said Peta, adding that she’s “so grateful” she took the time to do the tests because it turns out her hormone levels are not optimal.

“Their hormone kit allowed me to figure out that I wasn’t where I needed to be. It gives you insight into your ovarian reserve, which is your egg count. My egg count is luckily really good, I have a ton of eggs. But my hormones are a little off,” said Peta.

She said that whether you want to have kids or not, the kit can be “so good for women to just know what their body is doing at the age that they are.”

“Your fertility goes down at 35, so I just have so much more knowledge now as to what my body is doing and maybe that’s why I didn’t get pregnant those months,” she concluded, adding, “To be quite honest with you, I wish I did this sooner. This knowledge is so vital to know what’s going on in your reproductive system. Like, why not know? … this type of information is so important.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney+.

READ NEXT: Jennifer Grey Says ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Saved Her Life