Fans Call for Firing of Key Longtime DWTS Staff Member After Celebrity Statement

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are calling for the casting director, Deena Katz, to be let go from the show after a star says they were blacklisted from the show based on the opinion of previous cast members.

Ray J, who is an American singer, actor, and TV star, became a household name after a pornographic video of him and Kim Kardashian was made public in 2007. Now, Ray J says that his career is being ruined by the Kardashians and Kris Jenner, he alleges in new Instagram videos and captions.

In the videos, Ray J says that he is being treated almost inhumanely and “foul at the highest level” and accuses Kardashian and Jenner of “being just racist.”

“I DONT GIVE A F*** HOW OLD THIS SH** IS!!,” he writes, saying that Kardashian and Jenner “stole all that money” from his mother and sister and had to pay it back. “YOU TRIED TO BURY THAT JUST LIKE YOUR TRYING TO BURY ME!!”

The speaking out comes on the heels of Jenner’s recent appearance on “The Late Late Show” when she was hooked up to a lie detector machine and said that she did not leak the sex tape.

In his post, Ray J also wrote that the lie detector test administrator Josh Grogan “is a fake,” alleging that he is “not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite.”

Ray J Says He Wants to Dance With the Stars

In a video posted on September 11, 2022, Ray J shared that he wants to be on “Dancing With the Stars” but has been effectively blacklisted by the show.

“I was playing my role, play your role, soon as the world found out… as soon as y’all stole all that money from my sister and the court granted my sister the win and y’all had to pay my sister back,” he says in the clip.

He added, “Kim’s like, man, keep my name out of it Ray! Like I don’t even wanna talk to you again. First, y’all steal from my sister, now y’all trying to steal my career. I wanna dance with the stars. I wanna dance with the stars, but I can’t dance with the stars, ’cause y’all told Deena Katz how bad of a person I am.”

Katz serves as casting director and executive producer on the show.

Some Fans Think Katz Should Be Let Go From ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Some fans think Ray J.’s video serves as proof that Katz should be let go from her job as casting director.

“If true, Boo Deena Katz for taking words at face value. Man I feel for all the celebs who really wanna do the show but are blacklisted because of a stupid rumor with no evidence,” one person wrote.

Another alleged, “She has casted racists, predators, homophobes etc on the show for years so it definitely wasn’t about morality, its just the Kardashian influence.”

“Assuming this is true, it’s another reason why I think they need to get rid of Deena,” one comment reads. “Might be an [unpopular opinion], but it’s how I’ve felt for several years. I agree with the above statements, with the caliber of stars they’ve cast there’s no reason they can’t cast Ray J.”

This is not the first time fans have called for Katz to be fired from the show. In May 2022, some fans thought the casting was “tone deaf” and wanted her off the show completely.

One reply stated that they have “seen Deena weirdly pass over more relevant celebs for irrelevant celebs for years now and I don’t understand. I like that Ray J said this bc I’ve always felt there had to be some BTS politics and agent favors behind her casting decisions.”

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Debuts New Look Ahead of Season 31 Premiere