DWTS Finalist Books New Dancing Competition Show

There’s a new dancing competition series coming to TV in the 2021-2022 season — and it has several connections to “Dancing With the Stars.”

“The Real Dirty Dancing” is a new dancing competition special event set to premiere later this year on FOX, reports US Weekly, and one of the cast members is a “Dancing With the Stars” finalist. Here’s what we know so far.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Is Hosting and Corbin Bleu Is In The Cast





According to US Weekly, “The Real Dirty Dancing” host is Stephen “tWitch” Boss,” who is an alum of “So You Think You Can Dance” and also married to former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Allison Holker. Boss and Holker met on “So You Think You Can Dance” season seven and have three children (two together and one from Holker’s previous relationship).

Furthermore, the cast of “The Real Dirty Dancing” includes “Dancing With the Stars” season 17 finalist Corbin Bleu. He and his partner Karina Smirnoff finished in 2nd place behind Amber Riley and Derek Hough.

The cast also includes Brie Bella, who is the twin sister of “Dancing With the Stars” season 25 contestant Nikki Bella — and Nikki is engaged to “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev; they share a son, Matteo.

Other cast members include Backstreet Boys’ member Howie Dorough and “Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron, who was a contestant for Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette”; Brown would go on to win “Dancing With the Stars” season 28.

‘The Real Dirty Dancing’ Will Film At the Real Kellerman’s Lodge





US Weekly reports that this “one-of-a-kind dance competition” will film at the real location used as Kellerman’s Lodge in the 1987 film “Dirty Dancing” — which coincidentally starred “Dancing With the Stars” season 11 winner Jennifer Grey.

According to a 2019 “Good Morning America” article, Kellerman’s is actually called Mountain Lake Lodge and it is located in southwest Virginia. It had fallen into a state of disrepair until new management did a five-year renovation on the property that brought it back to its glory. The resort, which sits on 2600 acres, hosts several “Dirty Dancing”-themed weekends each year. The “Dirty Dancing” dates for 2021 have passed, but in 2022, the resort is hosting five “Dirty Dancing” weekends between the end of April and the end of September. Those themed weekends include group dance lessons and a costume contest.

According to US Weekly, on “The Real Dirty Dancing” show, the contestants will “learn iconic dance routines” and “re-create classic scenes” from the movie. At the end of the competition, one man and one woman will be crowned the winners.

It should be fun. Most of the announced cast members have dance experience, which we would imagine you would need to successfully compete on a show like this.

“The Real Dirty Dancing” does not yet have a premiere date, but it will premiere on FOX during the 2021-2022 television season.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC. So far Martin Kove and Britt Stewart, and Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov have been eliminated from season 30.

