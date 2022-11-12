Rare Photo of Former DWTS Finalist Posted on Instagram

A rare photo of a former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor was shared online on November 5, 2022.

Kim Kardashian shared a family photo in honor of her mother’s birthday. In that photo was a smiling Rob Kardashian, who danced on season 13 of the ballroom competition show (Rob and his pro partner Cheryl Burke finished in second place).

Rob rarely makes appearances in public or on social media, but fans were happy to see him looking happy and healthy, and many commented such on the pic.

However, according to Page Six, the photo isn’t actually recent. The snap — which featured Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, MJ Campbell, Kim, and Rob — was taken during a karaoke night in 2021, the outlet reports.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Were Quick to Notice Rob in the Pic

Rob does have an Instagram account, but it is filled with photos of his daughter, Dream. His last post on the account was uploaded in July 2022. The last time he posted a photo of himself was in September 2020 — and he wasn’t super visible.

“Happy National Daughter Day @dream,” he captioned the post, which showed him holding Dream when she was a baby.

In the picture uploaded by Kim in November 2022, the Kardashian family posed together with Rob in the back standing behind his mom and next to Khloe. He was all smiles, sporting a beard, and wearing a dark-colored T-shirt and a baseball hat.

Shortly after Kim uploaded the birthday tribute to her mom, several fans were quick to comment about Rob.

“ROBBBBB,” one person wrote, clearly excited to see Jenner’s only son.

“Lookin like a snack,” someone commented underneath. A few other comments also mentioned Rob’s good looks.

“Rob!!!!! We miss him,” a third Instagram user added.

“We want more rob content,” echoed another.

The Kardashians Respect Rob’s Desire for Privacy

Aside from Rob having very little social media presence, he also decided not to participate in his family’s reality shows. After the seventh season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Rob decided that reality television wasn’t for him.

“He has his moods. Sometimes he’s like, ‘Look, I didn’t sign up for this’ and then he’s like, ‘I’m cool to do it,'” Kim explained on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” in January 2019.

Rob has yet to make an appearance on his family new reality show “The Kardashians” which streams on Hulu.

A little more than a year after Kim’s interview with Andy Cohen on WWHL, her sister Khloe weighed in on their brother’s decision to stay out of the spotlight — though Khloe admits that he is usually cool with his siblings sharing photos of him — especially when it’s for a special occasion.

“He’s at things a lot, we just always respect his privacy. And he just, I don’t know, was feeling himself as he should at my birthday. He was fine with us posting a flick of him,” Khloe told E! News’ Daily Pop in July 2020.

READ NEXT: Are Frontrunner’s Hopes of Winning the Mirrorball Dashed?