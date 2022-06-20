Fans Slam ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” think the show was ruined by “So You Think You Can Dance,” another competition show as well as the general quality of the ballroom dance competition.

Since the shows both feature professional dancers, there is sometimes a lot of crossover between the two.

In a Reddit thread about the two shows, some fans said they thought the quality of “Dancing With the Stars” was hurt by “So You Think You Can Dance” because the former show often hires professional dancers who did well on the latter. Others thought the show went downhill for other reasons.

“Do you guys think a big part of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ going downhill is when they started to cast Contemporary dancers from SYTYCD that have no training in the ballroom world which made the show lose its true essence and quality choreography we used to see from Ballroom champions?” the post reads.

Fans Think the Quality Would Have Fallen Off

Some people in the replies agreed about the quality of the show going downhill, though they didn’t necessarily believe it was solely because of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

“Yes and no, the show would’ve fell off earlier had it not adjusted,” one reply reads. “There’s a reason Witney [Carson] and Lindsay [Arnold] quickly became fan favorites. Yes Dani [Karagach] has had success, but her style on the show is very different than her competition style. Her partners have had weak technique and she failed to correct basic things… but no one cared.”

They went on to say that the show has simply held on to professional dancers for too long and that the male professional dancers, in particular, are not that interesting.

Some people also said that the show has generally become less about ballroom dancing and more about just dancing in general.

Some Say the Show Simply Has ‘Too Much’

Some people on the thread said they thought the show’s quality has degraded over the years.

“We barely see the contestants practice – it’s all sob stories and drama, rushed judging… and every single dance ends with some giant confetti canon,” a reply reads. “Every week is a ‘theme’ that just advertises something the network is a part of. I miss the live band, the simple stage, and the focus on the dancing and partnership.”

They added that they miss when the judges would critique contestants fairly and harshly.

Others said they didn’t think “So You Think You Can Dance” had anything to do with the quality of the show going downhill.

“I’m pretty sure Witney [Carson], Lindsay [Arnold], Artem [Chigvintsev], Alan [Bersten], and Jenna [Johnson] are all SYTYCD alumni who mainly trained in ballroom,” one reply reads. All of those dancers were trained extensively in ballroom dancing before they moved on to contemporary styles.

Many of the replies also state that they believe both Arnold and Carson have added to “Dancing With the Stars,” not detracted from it.

“With that said, the problem I have with the show now is that they basically moved to exclusively casting SYTYCD dancers,” the reply adds. “They aren’t good ballroom technicians and some are verging on downright poor. Previously, we had Lacey Schwimmer and Dmitry, who were very good Latin dancers. Now we get Alan [Bersten], Britt [Stewart], Brandon [Armstrong], and Lindsay, who just aren’t as good. It decreases the quality for me.”

Some replies also disagreed with the post, pointing out that each of the dancers have trained in ballroom.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

