‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Gets In Car Accident

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sasha Farber gave fans a bit of a scare when he shared a photo of a truck with a smashed front end on Friday, July 1, 2022.

“Nice little fender bender on the way to rehearsals,” he wrote in the text. “Good news is routine turned out brilliant. Can’t wait for you all to see.”

So, it appears Farber is doing okay after the shake-up, but it’s unclear if the truck survived.

Farber Bought His Dream Car in April

If Farber’s picture illustrated that he was driving the truck, then he was not driving his favorite car, which he purchased in April 2022.

Farber posted a photo of himself posing next to a silver Porsche 911 on Instagram.

“Say hello to my little friend!!!!!” he wrote at the time.

Friends and coworkers from “Dancing With the Stars” took to the comment section to congratulate Farber on his purchase.

“OHHHHHHHH SHOOOOTTTTT,” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold wrote in the comments. She later added, “Ps I just text you sooo uh text me back” and, “That’s a nice lookin car sash.”

“Congrats, you finally did it!” his wife, Emma Slater, commented.

Some Think Farber & His Wife Have Split

Farber and Slater choreographed a Vienesse Waltz for “So You Think You Can Dance,” and they spent time together teaching contestants Beau Harmon and Jordan Betscher the choreography. Unfortunately, Jordan was sick and was not able to attend the rehearsals.

Slater and Farber have been together since 2011, breaking up for a short period in 2014 before getting engaged in 2016. They have been married since 2018.

Some fans have speculated about whether or not Farber and Slater are still together.

The speculation started in the middle of season 30 of the reality ballroom dance competition. Farber was partnered with Olympic gymnast Suni Lee while Slater was partnered with country singer Jimmie Allen.

It continued after their time together on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

“I know people hate when this is brought up and bracing myself for the downvotes, but I do really wonder what is going on with them. Sometimes things seem so positive that they have patched things up yet it also looks like they haven’t,” one person wrote on the Reddit thread. “Are they in the process of divorce but on such good terms that they were choreographing this together as a team plus dancing together at that event a few weeks ago?”

They added, “I know she was living in the house, don’t know if she still is. Tour has been over for three months now, I hope that they have been figuring things out what is best for them.”

Another person wrote, “I don’t think living arrangements or working/not working together will even be an indication if they have formally separated. Listening to their podcast with Cheryl was heartbreaking. They seemed in completely different places and I hope they’re each able to find a path forward.”

Others have said that they believe the couple could still be making things work out of the public eye, but others have said they thought it was likely they have split but haven’t wanted to go public with that information.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2022. The show will air on Disney+ rather than on ABC in a first for both the show and the network.

