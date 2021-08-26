Two DWTS Season 30 Celebrity Cast Members Revealed

The first two celebrities for “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 have been revealed, plus we know when the rest of the cast will be announced and when the celebrity/pro pairings will be revealed.

Here’s what we know.

The First Two Celebrities Are Suni Lee and JoJo Siwa

ABC announced during the 2021 TCA virtual summer press tour that the first two celebrities joining the “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 cast are Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee and singer and former Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa.

Here are their bios courtesy of ABC:

Sunisa “Suni” Lee is a three-time Olympic medalist, taking home the esteemed gold medal as the all-around champion in women’s gymnastics at the 2020 Olympic Games. As the first Hmong-American Olympian, her story is more than just triumph, it’s one of representation. Born and raised in Minnesota, Lee’s journey now takes her to Alabama, where she will compete as a college freshman this fall at Auburn University. At just 18 years old, Lee hopes to inspire and empower her peers and the next generation to work hard toward their passions and achieve their dreams.



JoJo Siwa is a global superstar, singer, television and film star, bestselling author and social media sensation. Siwa has over 60.5 million followers on social media and over 3.6 billion views on YouTube. In 2020, she was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. A consumer products powerhouse, her famous JoJo Siwa bow has sold more than 80 million bows globally to date. Next, Siwa will star in and executive produce “The J Team,” a new live-action musical premiering on Paramount+. Siwa also serves as creative director and executive producer of the upcoming series “Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution” on Peacock.

Lee is the latest in a long line of Olympians to compete on “Dancing With the Stars” — to date, there have been over two dozen Olympians on the show.

Past gymnasts include Mary Lou Retton, Laurie Hernandez, Shawn Johnson, Nastia Liukin, and Simone Biles, with Hernandez, Johnson, and Liukin all taking home the Mirrorball Trophy.

Other Olympians who have competed on “Dancing With the Stars” include figure skaters Tonya Harding, Nancy Kerrigan, Kristi Yamaguchi, Mirai Nagasu, Johnny Weir, Adam Rippon, and Evan Lysacek, ice dancers Charlie White and Meryl Davis, luger Chris Mazdzer, snowboarders Jamie Anderson and Amy Purdy, soccer player Hope Solo, speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno, beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor, bobsledder and track & field hurdler Lolo Jones, boxers Floyd Mayweather and Sugar Ray Leonard, sprinter Maurice Greene, tennis players Monica Seles and Martina Navratilova, and swimmers Natalie Coughlin, Ryan Lochte, and Victoria Arlen.

The Rest of the Season 30 Cast Reveal

ABC also announced that the rest of the cast will be revealed on Wednesday, September 8 on “Good Morning America.” Lee and Siwa will join “Good Morning America” on both August 27 for a sit-down interview and on September 8 with the rest of the cast.

Then on the season 30 premiere on Monday, September 20, each celebrity will find out which pro dancer they are paired with for the season.

ABC’s description of the season reads, “‘Dancing with the Stars’ is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, the series returns to the ballroom with an all-new lineup of celebrities.”

The press release also boasts that during season 29, “Dancing With the Stars” ranked No. 1 in its two-hour time slot in the coveted Adults 18-49 demographic among entertainment series. It also finished in the Top 5 unscripted series in total viewers for the 2020-2021 television season.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

READ NEXT: Former Co-star Slams Tyra Banks as DWTS Host