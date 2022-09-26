Viewers Think DWTS Pro ‘Deserves Better’ After Second Episode of Season 31

“Dancing With the Stars” fans were once again upset about the first elimination of the season. The second week of the season marked Elvis week.

SPOILER WARNING: spoilers for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, episode 2 “Elvis Night,” are below. Do not read on if you do not want the episode spoiled.

Going into the elimination, three couples were tied at the top of the leaderboard: Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, and Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy. At the bottom were Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel, Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov, and Joseph Baena and Alexis Warr.

The bottom two were announced to be Pasha Pashkov and Teresa Giudice as well as Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel. Ultimately, the judges chose to save Ladd. It was Giudice’s second time in the bottom two in as many weeks.

Many Fans Feel Bad for Pasha Pashkov

Fans took to Reddit after the elimination to share that they feel bad for Pashkov, who has been voted out early for the past three seasons. In season 29, Pashkov finished in 14th place with Carole Baskin, and in season 30, he finished in 14th place with Christine Chiu.

“Third year in a row Pasha is out second I feel bad for him,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “such a wild show! didn’t know what was going on with the judges, tyra, or alfonso half the time haha. feeling so bad for pasha, but i think everyone improved (except for cheryl) so the rest of the season is looking great! thank you len for being down bad. see you guys next week!”

“Pasha was cursed by that wig,” another person wrote.

Fans also spoke about the elimination on Twitter.

“i feel so bad for Pasha,” one person wrote. “they never give him a partner worth his talent. The man never goes past the third show. he’s a sweetheart and its just not fair.”

Others begged the show to give Pashkov a younger partner next season.

“But like next year give pasha a… younger partner,” one person wrote. “The man deserves to get farther.”

Another tweet reads, “GIVE PASHA PASHKOV A YOUNGER CELEBRITY NEXT YEAR #DWTS”

Some accused “Dancing With the Stars” of doing Pasha dirty.

“No but really I hope Pasha gets a ringer next season, they always do him so dirty #DWTS,” one tweet reads.

Others said Pashkov deserved better.

“Poor Pasha! He gets eliminated 2nd every single season he’s on so far! #DWTS,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another Tweet reads, “That was the right choice. I hate this for Pasha because he deserves more. #DWTS.”

Some noted that Pashkov is always out early.

“poor pasha is never seeing past halfway lol,” one person wrote on Reddit.

Pashkov will likely still appear later in the season as part of professional dance numbers on the show.

Next Week on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ is James Bond Week

Week three of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is James Bond week, which will feature songs from the hit movies.

This week, there were 15 dances in the ballroom, and next week, that number is down to 14.

Some of the remaining theme nights for the season include Prom Night, Disney+ Night, and Halloween while others are still to be announced.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs at 8 p.m. Eastern time/5 p.m. Pacific on Disney+ on Monday nights.