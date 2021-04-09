Two DWTS Alums Cast in New Teen Comedy Film

Congratulations are in order for two “Dancing With the Stars” alumni. Skai Jackson and Margaret Cho have been cast in Hulu’s latest original film, “Sex Appeal.” Read on for more details about the film and what else Jackson and Cho have been up to recently.

‘Sex Appeal’ Is a Teen Comedy

According to Hulu’s press release, “Sex Appeal” is a teen comedy starring Mika Abdalla and Jake Short. Hulu recently announced that the cast now also includes Margaret Cho, Skai Jackson, Fortune Feimster, Rebecca Henderson, and Paris Jackson, daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson. Production is underway now in Syracuse, New York.

The description for the film reads:

Avery Hansen-White doesn’t do things she isn’t excellent at. So when her long-distance boyfriend hints at wanting to take their relationship to the next level at the upcoming STEM conference (“nerd prom”), she sets out to master her sexuality. In this hilarious teen comedy, Avery begins to study the mechanics of love and realizes that relationships require less science and more heart.

“Sex Appeal” is Hulu’s fifth original film from American High, an independent movie studio that “specializes in heartfelt teen comedies,” according to its website.

“Our mission: do for this generation what John Hughes did for the audiences of the 1980’s. Embrace the R-rated reality of high school and tell stories from eclectic characters from diverse backgrounds as they navigate the most formative (and often most hilarious) years of their lives,” says the company.

American High’s previous Hulu originals include “Big Time Adolescence,” “The Binge,” “The Ultimate Playlist of Noise,” and the upcoming film “Plan B,” which will be released in summer 2021.

Jackson Recently Celebrated Her 19th Birthday

Jackson competed on season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside professional partner Alan Bersten. They finished in fifth place, with Jackson praised for her journey as a dancer throughout the season. At 18, she was one of the youngest contestants to ever appear on the show.

Jackson recently celebrated her 19th birthday with a glamourous photoshoot that was styled by Zadrian Smith and photographed by renowned photographer Jacob Webster. Jackson is primarily known for her work on the Disney Channel, starring on “Jessie” and “Bunk’d.” She has also done voice acting on “Bubble Guppies” and “Dragons: Rescue Riders.” It sounds like “Sex Appeal” might be her first foray into more adult roles.

Emmy-nominated comedian Cho competed on season 11 of “Dancing With the Stars” with Louis Van Amstel as her partner. She recently appeared in the FX documentary “Hysterical,” about how hard the world of stand-up comedy can be for female comedians. She is also headlining a Comedy Under the Stars drive-in style stand-up night at Los Angeles-area landmark the Magic Castle on April 10.

Cho also recently opened up to The Guardian about incorporating her past traumas into her comedy, which is not always everyone’s cup of tea, and how getting sober has changed everything for her.

“[Rehab] made me very grateful to be alive. It’s pretty incredible that I got out of opiates before I got into fentanyl,” said Cho, adding, “The thing about opiates is that it’s not really a high, it’s a removal of you caring, but you still feel the pain, you still feel the anguish. Only the choice of whether or not to care about it is removed chemically.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 should premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

