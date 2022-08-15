DWTS Champ Mourns the Loss of Co-Star

Two former “Dancing With the Stars” contestants are mourning the death of their co-star.

“DWTS: Athletes” champ Adam Rippon and DWTS season 17 star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who teamed up in 2021 to co-host the MTV show, “Messyness,” are mourning the loss of their co-star Teddy Ray.

Ray, whose legal name is Theadore Brown, was found dead at a California residence on August 12, 2022, per The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death has been given. Ray was 32-years-old.

In addition to “Messyness,” Ray’s standup comedy was featured on Comedy Central’s “Colossal Clusterfest” and HBO’s All Def Comedy, as well as several other TV shows.

Adam Rippon & Nicole Polizzi Posted Tributes to Teddy Ray Following His Death

In an Instagram post on August 13, Polizzi posted a pic of the “Messyness” cast, which included her, Rippon, Ray, and Tori Spelling. In the caption, she shared a tribute to her late co-star.

“Rest In Peace Teddy,“ the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star wrote. “You were & will always be the heart of our show. Sending my condolences & so much love to his family – we love you, messy besties forever.”

Rippon went into great detail for his tribute. On Twitter, the “Dancing With the Stars: Athletes” champ shared a story about his friendship with Ray.

“Teddy was the best,” Rippon wrote on Twitter. “This is so sad. Every time we worked together he treated me like a brother. He was one of the funniest and nicest people I’ve ever met. I’m grateful for all the fun and laughs we’ve had together. Rest In Peace, Teddy. Love you, my friend.

Rippon revealed that the first time he met Ray, the comedian told him he liked his bedazzled shirt.

“I told him I would glue crystals on something for him if he ever wanted it,” the Olympic skater wrote. “Before we left for the day he asked if I was being serious. I told him: YES. I also told him I would never joke about crystals which he agreed should always be taken seriously. So before left to go home, he came to my dressing room and handed me the hat he had been wearing all day. I got home and stoned the S*** out of that hat. When I saw him the next day, I gave him his hat back and he was very excited about it. He wore that hat all day. We were definitely friends after that day. Bonded by crystals.”

“If you got to know him you were lucky. He treated everyone with kindness. I’m going to miss him a lot,” Rippon wrote of Ray.

Nicole Polizzi & Adam Rippon Were ‘Messy Besties’ With Ray & Spelling

In 2021, Polizzi and Rippon teamed up to co-host “Messyness” with Ray and actress Tori Spelling. A press release posted by MTV at the time teased the “Ridiculousness” spinoff that starred the four “messy besties.” “The comedy clip series celebrates dating, partying and all of the messy stages experienced in young adulthood,” the teaser revealed.

In 2021, Ray told CBS News he was initially unsure about working with Polizzi, Rippon, and Spelling.

“Usually my co-workers are comedians and I was unsure what this would be and I quickly realized these people are just as truthful and honest as comedians, “ he said.. “They let you in and it is intimacy when it comes to what we are doing. We kind of have to let you in to our downsides and our sides where we don’t feel as cute and don’t feel so ready to be seen. It’s moments like that that make you really relatable and connects people. Everybody ain’t Beyonce, but everybody can be Snooki.”

“Messyness” aired seven episodes in 2021, per IMDb. In December 2021, Deadline reported that the comedy show was renewed for a second season on MTV.

