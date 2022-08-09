DWTS’ Tom Bergeron Remembers Olivia Newton-John

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron took to Instagram to remember the late Olivia Newton-John after she died on August 8 at the age of 73. The TV host didn’t know her well, but he liked her so much and posted a very simple tribute.

Tom Bergeron Admits to Being ‘A Bit Smitten’ With Olivia Newton-John

The former “Dancing With the Stars” host posted two photos of himself with Newton-John from the two times he had met her and wrote:

I only met @therealonj twice; the first time when she was a guest judge on the dance show and again months later at a charity event. Both times I was totally charmed (and a bit smitten). #RIP

In the comments, former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Anna Trebunskaya wrote, “Omg… this is so sad. A beautiful woman and a person. #ripolivianewtonjohn.”

One of Bergeron’s fans added, “She was so kind as a guest judge on DWTS, positive comments for the contestants.”

The Whole ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family is Mourning Newton-John’s Death

Bergeron is not the only person in the “Dancing With the Stars” family remembering Newton-John, who guest-judged during season 21 and also made a video appearance just last fall in 2021 to speak to the cast on “Grease” night.

Former professional dancer Kym Johnson Herjavec posted a photo and video from her wedding to Robert Herjavec that featured her hugging and dancing with Newton-John while Newton-John sang with the wedding band. Herjavec wrote:

Heartbroken 💔 sending all my love and prayers to Olivia’s family and friends RIP Olivia I met Olivia after my first season of DWTS with Jerry Springer at a hotel in NYC. I walked around the corner of the lobby and was completely star struck to see her standing there looking as gorgeous as ever! She actually walked over to me and said she had been watching DWTS and what a great representation of Australia I was on the show and she was proud of me 😮 I couldn’t believe my idol had just said such kind things to me, She was so unbelievably nice. How lucky I was to know her. What an icon , Mum, philanthropist, wonderful woman and bright light to everyone she was.

Derek Hough posted a photo of when Newton-John guest-judged and wrote, “Rest In Peace Olivia 🙏🏼 Thank you for bringing so much love and light into this world.”

Carrie Ann Inaba posted a photo of the judges and host during Newton-John’s appearance on “Dancing With the Stars” and wrote, “We lost a very special human today. ❤️🙏🏼💔 @therealonj May you Rest In Peace knowing you made this world a better place with your talent, your courage and your incredible kindness.”

Former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Marie Osmond posted a series of photos of herself with Newton-John, whom she counted as “one of [her] dearest friends” and wrote:

My heart is heavy today as one of my dearest friends has been called home to our loving God. Olivia was a true friend. Someone I could relate to on so many levels; friends like this are difficult to find, and we cherish them! She is one of the strongest women I’ve ever known. No matter what she was going through, she always carried a demeanor of grace and positivity. Her caring, loving, and generous heart blessed so many lives. I know I have been blessed to have known you, Olivia! I will be praying for John and Chloe during the difficult days ahead. I will always hold a special place in my heart for her. We always enjoyed the fact that her name was Olivia and my first name was Olive… we said, “See, we are sisters!” 💖 You are the sweet sister I never had, and I will miss your uplifting presence in my life! I love you Olivia… I honestly love you!”

Newton-John died on August 8, 2022 after a 30-year battle with breast cancer; the cancer went into remission several times over the years since her first diagnosis. The actress and singer was known for her cancer research foundation and advocacy, particularly for plant-based medicine for cancer patients.

The announcement of her death on her official Facebook page asked that in lieu of flowers, family, friends and fans make donations to her foundation in her memory.

