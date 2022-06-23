Tom Bergeron Asked if He’ll Return to DWTS now That it’s on Disney+

Tom Bergeron was fired as the host of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” in 2020 after more than a decade on the program.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?” Bergeron tweeted at the time.

Many DWTS fans were outraged to learn that Bergeron wouldn’t be brought back — and neither would his co-star Erin Andrews. The network replaced them both with Tyra Banks.

Now, with the show heading over to Disney+ for the next two seasons (at least), some people are wondering if Bergeron could be brought back — or if he’d even consider a return. And he was asked such during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight in June 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bergeron Is Returning to Hosting but Most Likely Won’t Be Back on DWTS

After a relatively short hiatus from hosting gigs, Bergeron has inked a deal to participate in Wagmor’s inaugural The Pet Gala.

“You’re Invited!!!!! — To the First Annual THE PET GALA! We’re very excited to put together our first fundraiser gala event to support Wagmor Pets. This year, we will joined by @tombergeron as host, and we plan to have a very fun evening,” Bergeron announced on his Instagram feed on May 27, 2022.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that aired on June 15, 2022, Bergeron talked about the event — and was asked if he’d ever consider returning to the show, especially now that it will air on a different network.

“Is there a world — ever — where we can get you back on that show, you think?” Bergeron was asked.

He looked down at the dog he was holding — named Willie Nelson — and seemed to make it clear that he wouldn’t be back.

“So anyway, Willie,” he said before starting to laugh.

Bergeron Has Previously Said He’d Never Return to the Program

Despite the fact that fans would love to see Bergeron return to DWTS, he has been pretty adamant about his decision to stay away from the show, even if there was ever a chance that he could return.

In April 2022, for example, Monsters and Critics published an article that discussed the possibility of Bergeron returning to DWTS. Bergeron shared the article on Twitter, adding the caption, “Recommended Reading: Selected Novels of Thomas Wolfe.” Of course, Wolfe is a popular fiction writer.

Beyond that, Bergeron has previously revealed that he wasn’t too happy as the host of the show towards the end of his tenure.

“In all candor, the show that I left was not the show that I loved. The end of the season that turned out to be my last season, I kind of knew. So I took everything out of my dressing room that I really wanted… It was kind of obvious that we were butting heads,” he said on the September 13, 2022, episode of the “Bob Saget’s Here for You” podcast.

He went on to say that the show was “pretty far in the rearview mirror” for him now.

