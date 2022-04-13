Who Could Replace DWTS Host Tyra Banks After Firing Report?

Tyra Banks has been the host of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” since the show’s season 29 premiered. The TV star and supermodel was brought in to replace Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews when they were let go from the show.

According to an April 12, 2022 report by The Sun, Banks has been fired by the show after its historic move from ABC to Disney+ ahead of fall 2022’s season 31. The outlet reported that a source said “it doesn’t look like Tyra will be back.”

When it comes to who could take over that position, no official decision has been made, according to the source.

Heavy has reached out to ABC and Disney+ for comment on the report, but they have not yet responded.

Some ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Could Be Open to Hosting

Current and former “Dancing With the Stars” pros could be open to taking on the hosting job on the show, if given the opportunity.

Julianne Hough has been a professional dancer and judge on the show, and with so much content airing on ABC and partnerships with Disney, it’s possible she could be asked to be a new host.

Maks Chmerkovskiy, a former pro, has also expressed interest in hosting the show.

“I’d love to host,” Maks told Us Weekly in 2021. “I’d fill any shoes on that show. I wish that I would’ve had that understanding when I first got to the show, we had a different process because I honestly had no examples of anything like this in front of me to be like, ‘Oh, that’s what it’s like.’”

His brother, Val Chmerkovskiy has said he’s retiring from professional dancing on the show, but that doesn’t mean he’d also be retiring from the hosting job if asked.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Has Expressed Interest

Kaitlyn Bristowe, season 29 winner of “Dancing With the Stars” and former “Bachelorette,” has expressed interest in taking over and hosting on the show.

A fan took to Twitter to say they’d like Bristowe to be the host of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Hear me out.. @kaitlynmbristowe hosts @DancingABC . #DWTS,” the fan tweeted.

Bristowe saw the tweet and shared it with the caption, “I mean, if the position is open….”

It wouldn’t be her first gig as host of a show. Bristowe and former “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams took over hosting “The Bachelorette” in 2021, and they both hosted two seasons of the show, including the “After the Final Rose” special, which airs live.

Who Do Fans Think Will Host?

In a Reddit thread, one fan listed who they think could take over, including Tom Bergeron, Alfonso Ribeiro, Leah Remini, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Amanda Kloots, and Jeannie Mai.

“If I were to bet on [who] I think will replace Tyra I honestly predict we may end up with Tom and Kaitlyn or if Tom doesn’t come back Alfonso and Kaitlyn,” the post reads. “I feel production will try their hardest to get Tom back and may offer him more money and a say in creative decisions with the show. I could see Alfonso being their Plan B if Tom doesn’t have a price and doesn’t want to return even with Andrew gone.”

When it comes to Bergeron, however, he has made it clear he will not be returning to “Dancing with the Stars” in the future, and when he heard about Llinares’s exit from the show, he tweeted, “Karma’s a b****.”

“Kaitlyn and unpopular opinion, Amanda don’t have enough experience,” one person wrote. “Co-hosting the talk for a year and hosting DWTS is very different. I think Alfonso will will stick with AFV. I think Tom is done, even with Andrew gone, but that’d be the best case. The Real is ending so Jeannie is legit perfect and probably not expensive so you can have a co-host. I feel like Jeannie + Mario Lopez type is the best combo.”

Some people said that they would “love” to see Jordan Fischer, a former champion, host the show as well. One person said they’d like it if he were paired with Mel C., a season 30 contestant.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

