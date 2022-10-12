Tyra Banks Calls DWTS Contestant’s Boyfriend the Wrong Name on Live TV

Tyra Banks made a major flub on “Dancing with the Stars,” and when she apologized for it the following week, she flubbed again.

On the October 3, 2022, episode of the Disney+ dancing show, Banks gave a shout-out to contestant Charli D’Amelio’s friends who were sitting in the audience. In addition to her sister Dixie, one of the supporters was D’Amelio’s boyfriend, musician Landon Barker, 19, who is the son of Blink-182 drummer/current Kardashian husband, Travis Barker, and his ex-wife, Shanna Moekler. But when Banks pointed out the group to viewers, she called Landon “Logan” by mistake.

“Charli’s friends Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and Logan Barker are here,” Banks said during the episode. “I know you guys are very proud right now.”

The awkward exchange confused fans as well as Dixie D’Amelio, whom Banks failed to recognize. Dixie laughed at Banks’ mistake as the camera panned to the group.

Tyra Banks Called Landon Barker the Wrong Name As She Apologized to Him the Following Week

On the October 10, 2022, episode of “DWTS,” D’Amelio, 18, was dressed as Marge Simpson for a high-scoring jazz with pro partner Mark Ballas. But ahead of the judges’ scores, Banks took a minute to address her faux pas from the previous week.

“I called your boyfriend Landon Barker and his name is Logan,” Banks said to D’Amelio during the live show, before realizing that she screwed up Barker’s name again. “Okay, I just said it backwards again,” she added. “What is wrong with me with this? Why can’t I get this right? They said it in my ear last week, I got it wrong. Now that I’m reading it and I’m getting it wrong.”

“Hello, Landon,” Banks said as she addressed Barker directly. “I am so sorry. Your woman did so well tonight. That is what live TV is, it’s lots of mistakes. We keep it real because it’s live. I apologize again.”

On social media, “Dancing With the Stars” fans reacted to Banks’ repeated mistake.

“pls not tyra calling landon ‘Logan’ again,” one viewer tweeted. “no way she called landon logan AGAIN,” another wrote. “Not the Landon thing AGAIN…Tyra babes,” another tweeted. “ITS LANDON NOT LOGAN,” another fan reminded Banks.

Charli D’Amelio Has Been Dating Landon Barker Since Summer 2022

D’Amelio’s fans watched her romance with Barker unfold over the summer. According to Us Weekly, the teen celebrities first sparked dating rumors in June 2022, with an insider dishing that they were “getting to know each other and having fun.” D’Amelio went Instagram official with Barker in July 2022.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, D’Amelio described her new boyfriend as “very sweet.” Of her public romance with a celebrity son, she added, “I think for a long time it was really difficult but now I kind of live life first and think about what people are going to say after.”

The Tik Tok superstar also told Page Six that her boyfriend will be with her “every step of the way throughout this journey” on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I’m glad he’s gonna be there supporting me,” D’Amelio added. “He’s excited for me. He’s always super sweet and excited whenever I’m excited about something.”

READ NEXT: Reality Star Reveals She’d Like Another Chance on DWTS