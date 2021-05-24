‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy Says He ‘Regretted’ One Freestyle

Sometimes, professional dancers on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” find that they regret certain dances or seasons. That was the case for a long time with the freestyle Val Chmerkovskiy choreographed for the 2017 season, but he says he no longer has the same regrets he did then.

Chmerkovskiy posted about the season 24 finale of “Dancing With the Stars” on Instagram. In the long and touching post, he revealed that he once regretted his choices for the freestyle at the end of the competition, and he called for more representation in the ballroom.

In season 24, Chmerkovskiy was partnered with Fifth Harmony singer Normani. The duo did not win that season, instead coming in third place overall.

Chmerkovskiy Felt Pressure to Perform Well With Normani

Chmerkovskiy said in his Instagram post that he knew he wanted to do something meaningful for the freestyle in the finale, but he came to regret that decision for a bit of time following the loss of the season.

“Four years ago to the day @normani and I danced our freestyle to wrap up what was one of the best seasons I’ve ever had on @dancingabc as well as creatively in my career in general,” he wrote. “For those unfamiliar with the show, it all kind of culminates in the freestyle, fortunately, or unfortunately. Regardless of what kind of season you may have had it comes down to this last impression.”

He added, “At the time & all season in general, I felt so strongly about this incredible opportunity to partner with Ms. Normani Kordei. Uber talented obviously, humble, hard working, perfect teammate, and on top of that, an amazing dancer/performer.”

Chmerkovskiy said he was also very aware of the fact that he was dancing with a “black girl from New Orleans,” which isn’t always the case in the ballroom, according to his Instagram post.

Chmerkovskiy Says He Originally Regretted His Freestyle

In the Instagram post, Chmerkovskiy said that he was inspired by Normani and wanted to bring in “some sort of Afro-Inspired culture.”

“Now I’m not saying her skin color entitled her to anything more than anyone else or should have given her a bigger stage or better treatment, never,” he said. “But representation matters. Same way it was important to see a man dance for young boys watching, to see a Russian immigrant express his patriotism for all Americans watching, it was important to see a beautiful young woman of color do the Waltz.”

He said that for the freestyle, he wanted to finish the season out with a Waltz to “What the World Needs Now (is Love Sweet Love)” and that he got chills writing it.

“I went with my heart and not strategy,” he wrote. “I regretted that choice for a long time. I thought how selfish I was. But in hindsight I can’t help but be proud of us and the moment we created for the world & each other. Also, my ugly cry at the end was totally worth it.”

Normani commented on the post to tell Chmerkovskiy that the dance was “so so so much deeper than the show.”

She also thanked the professional dancer for pushing her to be her best.

“Beyond the many faces that we saw in the audience were many young black girls watching and seeing themselves in me and you knew that this was important,” she added. “What we presented to the world were real experiences.”

She also said that Chmerkovskiy had a huge impact on her life.

“You really helped me recognize that I was always fully equipped,” she told Chmerkovskiy. “I just needed the right partner to help navigate me. Your belief in me granted me access to it and exposed me to many many more possibilities brother. I love you forever. I miss you and can’t believe it’s been four years.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2021 for an all-new season. The new season will likely air starting in mid-September.

