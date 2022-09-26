DWTS Season 31 Week 2 Spoilers & Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated & Made It Through?

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” is in full swing with the second episode, Elvis Night, airing on Monday, September 26, 2022.

The episode featured the remaining 15 professional dancers and celebrity partners. Daniella Karagach was not present for the episode, as she tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of the episode, so troupe member Alexis Warr stepped in and took her spot to dance alongside Joseph Baena.

SPOILER WARNING: spoilers for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, episode 2 “Elvis Night,” are below. Do not read on if you do not want the episode spoiled.

Live Recap

“Dancing With the Stars” Elvis week started with a professional number featuring many of the male pros in Elvis costumes and wigs, and then the competition started.

First up, the show started with the dances that were a tribute to young Elvis.

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten were up first with their Foxtrot to “Trouble.” Len Goodman liked the performance, saying that the couple looked good and improved over the previous week, and the rest of the judges agreed. They ended up with 7 from Carrie Ann, a 6 from Len, a 6 from Derek, and a 6 from Bruno, leaving them with a 25 out of 40 overall.

Next, Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong danced the Quickstep to “Hound Dog.” Their dancing was really strong, and the judges loved it. Derek suggested that Jordin watch her left arm and elbow in the future but called the dance “amazing.” They ended up with a 7 from Carrie Ann, 6 from Len, 7 from Derek, and a 7 from Bruno, putting them at 27 out of 40 overall.

Next up to the ballroom were Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke with their Viennese Waltz to “Heartbreak Hotel.” The judges were impressed, with Bruno saying that he was impressed with Cheryl’s teaching. Len called it “much more confident” than the previous week. They got a 6 from Carrie Ann, a 6 from Len, a 7 from Derek and a 7 from Bruno, putting them at 26 out of 40 overall.

Fourth to the dance floor were Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, who performed a Quickstep to “Shake, Rattle, and Roll.” They were energetic throughout the performance, and the judges loved it, though Carrie Ann noticed the two were off-beat at one point. Len called it fun, entertaining and joyful. They earned 7s across the board, putting them at 28 out of 40 overall.

Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov were the next dancers up, and they were ready to redeem themselves from hitting the bottom two last week. They performed a Jive to “All Shook Up.” Len called it bright and lively, though said there were “too many faults in your leg action,” but he got booed. They earned a 6 from Carrie Ann, 5 from Len Goodman, and 6 from both Derek and Bruno, putting them at 23 out of 40 overall.

The next few dances were a tribute to Hollywood Elvis.

Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant were up next, performing a Jive to “King Creole.” They talked in their package about wanting to get better scores after receiving high scores during the premiere. Derek shared that he loved seeing Daniel in character but said to be “careful” of his arm placement. Bruno said he couldn’t find anything wrong with the dance. They earned 7s from Carrie Ann, Len, and Derek, and they received an 8 from Bruno, ending up with 29 out of 40.

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy were up next, dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” The judges loved it. Bruno said he was “swept away” and said the partners were in “total harmony.” They earned 8s across the board, ending up with 32 out of 40 overall.

Next up were Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki, who were coming off getting the lowest score of the night on the premiere night. They danced the Quickstep to “Viva Las Vegas.” The judges thought he earned redemption, with Carrie Ann calling it her favorite of the night. They earned a 7 from Bruno, Derek, and Carrie Ann and a 6 from Len, putting them solidly at 27 out of 40.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas were up next, dancing the Quickstep to “Bossa Nova Baby.” They were at the top of the leaderboard during the premiere, which made them feel some pressure for the second episode.

