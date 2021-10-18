DWTS Season 30 Week 5 Spoilers & Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated & Made It Through?

It is “Grease” night in the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom and one pair’s journey is about to come to an end on Monday, October 18 on ABC. Every performance this week is set to a song from the musical “Grease” and star Olivia Newton-John will be on hand to help celebrate the iconic movie musical.

Follow along with our live recap and elimination spoilers below but be warned of spoilers for the elimination.

Olivia Jade & Val Chmerkovskiy, Foxtrot

These two are foxtrotting to “Summer Nights” because they’re doing the songs in the order they appear in the movie, which is a lot of fun. “Summer Nights” is a liiiiiitle fast for the foxtrot and I hope they aren’t going to lip-sync all night because that’s kind of annoying, but overall, this is pretty good. Maybe could’ve had more foxtrot content? Or that might be because of how fast it is that it doesn’t feel very foxtrot-y. The judges are effusive in their praise and give Olivia and Val four 9s for a 36 out of 40.

Melora Hardin & Artem Chigvintsev, Viennese Waltz

Again, “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee” feels like a very fast song for a Viennese waltz. But most of “Grease” is upbeat, so what can you do? They do a great job, Melora is really one of the best dancers in the cast. “You didn’t just dance that fantastically well, you acted the part. There was a great connection between the two of you,” said judge Len Goodman. They earn four 9s for a 36 out of 40.

Iman Shumpert & Daniella Karagach, Viennese Waltz

“Hopelessly Devoted to You” is a great song for a Viennese waltz, and Iman acquits himself pretty well here. He is surprisingly smooth for such a big guy. However, I have to say, I think out of those left he is the weakest dancer. But not because he’s bad — this cast is stacked. But I think he’ll be safe because he and his wife have such a huge fanbase. Len Goodman summed it up well with, “It had a gentleness that I liked … you try so hard that I find it difficult to criticize you. My mom used to say never knock a try-er and you try so hard.” They earn four 7s for a 28 out of 40.

The Miz & Witney Carson, Jive

This routine to “Greased Lightning” is so good. SO GOOD. The difficulty level during the hand-clap breakdown is top-notch and the Miz just nails it. Really great job. The judges kind of blast it, talking about the Miz being off on his timing and so forth. It feels a little nitpicky, that was a really good jive. But the judges give them four 8s for a 32 out of 40.

Amanda Kloots & Alan Bersten, Viennese Waltz

“Beauty School Drop-Out” is a good song for the Viennese waltz, perfect tempo and rise and fall. Also, they get Frankie Avalon himself to sing live and the man does pretty well, all things considered. Also, the Viennese waltz they do is great. Amanda’s frame and legs are incredible and the judges agree. But Derek Hough says he needs something more from them and he’s not wrong — Amanda is SO GOOD, like so far ahead of everyone else, that she needs to WOW us. She is being graded on a different scale. But everyone else loves it, they earn a 39 out of 40 (a nine from Hough).

Suni Lee & Sasha Farber, Charleston

“Born to Hand Jive” is a great song for a charleston and Suni looks amazing as Cha Cha. She also does really well with this, she looks like she’s having so much fun and the backflip was terrific. Suni finally came out of her shell and it was awesome. The judges aren’t quite as effusive, but they give them

Jimmie Allen & Emma Slater, Foxtrot

In case you missed it, Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis welcomed a baby yesterday. So that’s amazing, congratulations to them! Also, this foxtrot to “Sandy” is really good. Jimmie is really coming into his own on the show and he does really well on this dance. So sweet. The judges give them two 8s (Carrie Ann and Len) and two 9s (Derek and Bruno) for a 34 out of 40.

