DWTS Season 31 Week 5 Spoilers & Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated & Made It Through?

Here is your live recap of "Dancing With the Stars" season 31 week five, Most Memorable Year week.

Trevor Donovan & Emma Slater, Jazz

Trevor Donovan’s most memorable year was 2009 when he finally felt like a working actor, but he would get in front of the camera and panic and got fired. They perform a jazz routine to “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay. The judges liked it, with Len Goodman saying, “Without a doubt, that was your best dance yet.” They earned four 8s for a 32 out of 40.

Shangela & Gleb Savchenko, Foxtrot

Shangela’s most memorable year was the year she broke her leg and her mom slept by her side in the hospital for weeks. Shangela and Gleb are performing a foxtrot to “Roar (Acoustic)” by Katy Perry. Shangela looked absolutely stunning and cried by the end, it was so emotional to see her mom in the audience. The judges loved it, giving them four 8s for a 32 out of 40.

Jessie James Decker & Alan Bersten, Tango

Jessie’s most memorable year was 2014, which is the year she became a mom. They are dancing a tango to her own song, “Blue Jeans” by Jessie James Decker. Their “tango” was… interesting. There was not a lot of content there and her song was not good. Yikes. But the judges are very kind to her. They earn three 7s and an 8 from Derek for a 29 out of 40.

The Dance Styles & Song List

Here are the couples and their dance styles and songs, listed in alphabetical order.

Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach) will perform a Rumba to “My Way” by Frank Sinatra

Movie star Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Waltz to “What The World Needs Now Is Love” by Andra Day

Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Foxtrot to “Beautiful” by Jim Brickman & Wayne Brady

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Contemporary to “when the party’s over” by Lewis Capaldi

Heidi D’Amelio (“The D’Amelio Show”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Rumba to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You (I Love You Baby)” by Lauryn Hill

Country star Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Tango to “Blue Jeans” by Jessie James Decker

TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Jazz routine to “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay

Actor Daniel Durant (Oscar®-winning “CODA”) and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Contemporary to “Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell

Vinny Guadagnino (“Jersey Shore”) and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Jazz routine to “Levels” by Avicii

Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Foxtrot to “Roar (Acoustic)” by Katy Perry

Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Salsa to “Let’s Get Married (ReMarqable Remix)” by Jagged Edge ft. RUN

Gabby Windey (“The Bachelorette”) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Foxtrot to “If the World Should Ever Stop” by JP Cooper

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.

