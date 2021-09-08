Witney Carson & Britt Stewart Season 30 ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Revealed: Report

Fans have a lot to be excited about when it comes to the upcoming season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” including the return of some of their favorite professional dancers.

While the celebrity cast list has yet to be officially announced, there have been plenty of verified contestants, and the professional cast dancer list was officially released in early September.

Professional dancers Britt Stewart and Lindsay Arnold will both be retuning for the 2021 season in the ballroom. They join returning female professional dancers Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater and Jenna Johnson.

For male dancers, they join Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, Sasha Farber and Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Spoiler warning: There are spoilers for the cast of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 below including Carson and Stewart’s partners and the cast list for the upcoming season.

The following leaks come about by Dance Dish With KB, a source that posts accurate information about upcoming seasons of the show.

Witney Carson & Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin

Witney Carson is partnered for the upcoming season with Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin, a WWE superstar.

The Miz has been in the spotlight for over 15 years. He made his debut on MTV’s “The Real World: Back to New York” in 2001 and has also appeared on several seasons of “The Challenge.”

Currently, The Miz appears on “Miz & Mrs.,” a reality TV show he created along with his wife Maryse Ouellet. Miz has won the WWE Championship twice and has won the Intercontinental Championship eight times over the years.

He has won over 20 championships, and he’s hoping to add the Mirrorball to his trophy case. His appearance on “Good Morning America” following the casting announcement on September 8, 2021 showed many fans his charisma, and if he’s a good dancer, he has a chance to make it far in the competition, especially with a fan-favorite pro like Carson.

Britt Stewart & Martin Kove

Britt Stewart’s partner for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars” is “Karate Kid” actor Martin Kove. Kove has recently been thrust back into the spotlight with the Netflix series “Cobra Kai.”

He’s 75 years old, which could be a barrier in the ballroom, but with a partner like Britt Stewart who is a great choreographer, it’s still possible they’ll make it far in the competition.

When interviewed after the cast reveal on “Good Morning America,” Kove pointed out that his castmate Ralph Macchio was previously on “Dancing With the Stars,” which encouraged him to do it himself.

“He had just a ball. When he left he was in tears, he told me. He just really had such a good time,” said Kove.

Here are all the celebrities you’ll see in the ballroom:

“Dancing With the Stars” will premiere for season 30 on September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

