DWTS Pro Witney Carson Shares Touching Fan Interaction

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson had a touching experience with a fan after the second week of season 31 of the competition.

Carson shared the story on her now-expired Instagram Stories.

“Thanks so much for all the love tonight!” she wrote. “So thankful! I went to have dinner afterwards and passed by a cute fan and her mom. We got a photo and as I was walking away the mom stopped me and said, with tears in her eyes, that her daughter has been suffering from depression and that my dancing has helped her through it. I started tearing up and hugged her so tight.”

She added, “Really puts things into perspective on the WHY I do what I do.”

Carson Also Shared a Sweet Behind-the-Scenes Moment

Carson took some time to share a behind-the-scenes moment from rehearsals when a special visitor stopped by.

The professional dancer shared a photo of her holding her son, Leo, 20 months, backstage ahead of Elvis night in now-expired Instagram Stories.

“My baby came to see me and I’m happy,” she wrote in the post. The Instagram Stories also showed her and her husband, Carson McAllister, reading a book to Leo.

Carson says motherhood has completely changed her life. She showed off a video of Leo watching her dancing.

“Being a mom to this sweet boy has changed me for good,” she wrote. “All the late nights and long hours away are worth it because of him.”

Carson Opened Up About Balancing Motherhood and Dancing on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Carson opened up a question and answer session while traveling in July 2022, and one fan asked how she balances both home and work. The person asking said they’d love to be a stay-at-home mother but “need to provide” so they can’t.

“I feel you mama!” Carson replied. “I’m so blessed that I can work from home most of the time (besides DWTS). It’s so hard when I’m away from baby but I’m here to tell you you are doing great!”

She added, “Biggest thing for me is not feeling guilty when I’m away and focusing on my job, when I’m home focusing on my family and I leave work at work. That’s the best advice I got. I hope it helps?”

During the Q&A, one fan asked Carson if she’d ever tried teaching her husband to dance, which she responded to by sharing a video of them dancing together.

“Yes and he’s freaking good!!!!” she wrote, adding that her followers should follow him on social media.

The dancer also shared that she was in Los Angeles for work and asked for advice after her “ears got sooooo plugged on the plane.”

The dancer later shared a post that included photos from her family photoshoot.

“My people,” she wrote. “I’ve only been gone a few hours but man, do I miss them!”

Carson and her season 31 “Dancing With the Stars” partner Wayne Brady will take the dance floor once again for Bond week on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney Plus.