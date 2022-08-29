Fans Already Think They Know Who Will Win DWTS Season 31

The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” is set to kick off in just a couple of weeks and fans are already making their predictions.

At present time, only a handful of things have been confirmed for the new season. For starters, the show is set to air on Disney+ instead of ABC, making it the first live competition show to air on a streaming service. The move has upset many longtime fans who don’t have Disney+ and/or don’t want to pay for the service in order to watch the show.

In addition, all four judges — Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli — will all be back for season 31. Meanwhile, a handful of pros have been confirmed to go for another shot at the coveted Mirrorball trophy. According to Us Weekly, they include Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov.

While there will be more pros announced, some fans are already convinced that someone has a leg up on the competition. And, if history repeats itself, these fans might be right.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Think Carson Will Win Season 31

Interestingly, some fans feel that Carson will be taking home the Mirrorball Trophy along with whomever she’s partnered with for season 31. The reason? Well, it might just have something to do with the addition of Alfonso Ribeiro as co-host.

“I predict Witney will win this season because of Alfonso,” one Redditor wrote, kicking off a new thread. “Brooke Burke, former partner to Derek, became host in Season 10. Derek won season 10 with Nicole Scherzinger. Erin Andrews, former partner to Maks, became host in season 18. Maks won season 18 with Meryl Davis. Alfonso Ribeiro, former partner to Witney, is becoming host in season 31. She has a solid fan base. She may very well win,” read the Redditor’s explanation.

Fans filled up the thread, many in agreement with the theory, while others just think it’s time for Carson to take home another win.

“To be fair she deserves a second mirror ball it’s long overdue. But we just have to see how she does with her partner this season,” one comment read.

“I also think it’s just time for her again. Now that Jenna has done so well, and Dani came in hot. I bet she’s ready to play,” someone else suggested.

“I do hope she wins, she has some amazing choreo and should’ve won in s27,” a third person added.

The DWTS Season 31 Cast Will Be Revealed on September 8

Fans who are patiently waiting to see which stars will be hitting the ballroom this season won’t have to wait much longer.

According to ABC, the full cast announcement has been slated for September 8, 2022. In addition, there will be all kinds of special events happening that day at both Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida.

“On September 8, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California will usher in the festivities with Disney Plus-inspired character meet-and-greets, photo opportunities and more. Disney Plus subscribers and their party with theme park tickets and reservations are once again invited to enter the theme parks at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort 30 minutes before regular park open on September 8,” read a press release.

“Subscribers will also enjoy complimentary Disney PhotoPass digital download(s) at select locations at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the Disneyland Resort theme parks that day,” the press release continued.

