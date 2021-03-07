Who is Zendaya Dating? Does She Have a Boyfriend?

Zendaya’s career continues to evolve, with roles in the past few years ranging from superhero movies to indie films like Malcolm & Marie. The young actress received the #SeeHer award ahead of the 2021 Critics Choice Awards. While she’s been mostly private about her personal relationships, it does not seem that Zendaya currently has a significant other.

According to The Sun, Zendaya has previously been a few high-profile relationships, but she is currently single.

Zendaya and her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi were reportedly linked in 2020, though the stars never confirmed that they were in a romantic relationship. They reportedly split in September 2020, but neither of them ever confirmed details of the relationship or the split.

Zendaya Opened Up About Wanting to be in Control of Her Career

During her appearance on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Zendaya opened up about what it was like when she realized she could ask for things she wanted when it came to contracts and jobs, specifically before signing onto K.C. Undercover.

“That was my first time realizing that I could have a little power and request things that I wanted,” she told the podcast. “It was hugely important to me that it was a Black family being showcased. I just thought that was important from the Disney Channel, considering that I know I watched it as a kid, and what I connected to most was That’s So Raven.”

She added, “I think it’s always important for kids to see themselves reflected on the screen, and when you’re making child programming you have a little bit of an extra responsibility there.”

Zendaya Spoke Out Following the Release of ‘Malcolm & Marie’

Though Zendaya doesn’t often speak about her own relationships in a public capacity, she does speak out about the ones she is a part of on-screen, particularly in her new film Malcolm & Marie.

“None of us who made the movie think that they’re, like, in a healthy relationship, you know what I mean?” she told The New York Times, referring to her character and her husband’s toxic relationship. “I think it was to explore those insecurities about those dark things about ourselves that I think sometimes relationships can bring out of us.”

She also defended Sam Levinson from fans who were concerned about him writing about a Black couple in a toxic relationship.

“It’s not like it belongs to someone else and I just got cast in it,” she said, referring to the fact that she and her co-star were co-financiers and producers on the project. “He wrote it for us too, and I think if you’re going to write something, you have to acknowledge the experiences of the character you’re writing. I thought a lot of the conversations I had with Sam came through.”

In response to her fans who have only ever seen her play teenage characters and who were uncomfortable with her in the role of Marie, Zendaya reminded them that she is the same age as her character.

“I’m Marie’s age, and I think that dynamic, their age difference, is part of their story: She met him when she was in recovery [at] 20 years old,” she told the outlet. “She never really loved anyone or thought someone loved her the way he did. And that plays into her frustration… So I totally understood, from an outside standpoint, because I play teenagers, but I’m an adult.”

