Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Today

Dannielynn Birkhead is all grown up, and she looks very much like her famous mom.

The 14-year-old daughter of late model and actress Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead was the subject of a 20/20 special, Tragic Beauty, that gave fans an update on her life as a young teen. Dannielynn was just five months old when her mother Anna Nicole died of an accidental overdose at age 39.

Fourteen later, Dannielynn has grown up to look very much like her famous mother. The teen shares her mom’s blonde hair and facial features, as well as her playful sense of humor.

“When I see how big she’s become, I’m just so proud of her,” Larry Brikeahd said of his daughter per Entertainment Tonight. “She reminds me so much of her mom and as she gets older, and her features are changing, it’s just like having a little miniature Anna Nicole running around in so many ways.”

Anna Nicole’s Hometown Best Friend Also Noticed How Much Dannielynn Looks Like Her Mom

On one of the early stops on their father-daughter journey, Jo McLemore took Larry and Dannielynn Birkhead to Jim’s Krispy Fried Chicken, where McLemore described working with Vickie Lynn Hogan as a teenager in Mexia, Texas. #ABC2020 https://t.co/DSRhLM9DDW pic.twitter.com/mApLC0jX9n — 20/20 (@ABC2020) February 6, 2021

In the special, Dannielynn traveled with her dad to Anna Nicole’s childhood hometown of Mexia Texas. Dannielynn and her dad visited a fried chicken restaurant where Anna Nicole once worked.

Once there, the daddy-daughter duo met up with Anna Nicole’s best friend from her teen years, her former fast-food co-worker , Jo McLemore.

“You are your mommy. You look just like her,” McLemore said to Dannielynn when she met her for the first time, per People.

Dannielynn Was Stunned To See a Storage Unit Filled With Her Late Mother’s Personal Possessions

In another segment shot in Los Angeles Larry took his daughter to a storage facility to show her some of her late mother’s memorabilia that she has never seen before. The items included personal photos, artwork, and clothing items, including a Blondie t-shirt from a date with Larry, as well as the wedding dress she wore when she married oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall III in 1994.

Larry said his daughter has a “big heart” like her mom and would appreciate seeing the sentimental items.

In a cute exchange, a sassy Dannielynn acted like a typical teen as she told her dad to “just stop” as he boasted about how “cool” he was when he dated Anna.

Larry Birkhead Traditionally Shares Photos of His Kentucky Derby Tradition With Dannielynn, But He had to Skip it in 2020 Due to The COVID-19 Pandemic

Larry has kept Anna Nicole’s fans in the loop throughout Dannielynn’s childhood. He always shares a Kentucky Derby photo with his daughter as they attend the annual horse race and celebrity party. In 2019, Dannielynn wore a pink dress topped with the memorable oversized pink hat Anna Nidole wore to the 2004 Kentucky Derby.

Unfortunately, the sweet tradition was put on hold in 2020 due to the health pandemic, so fans missed a whole year of Dannielynn’s growth.

In May, Larry shared a throwback from a previous Derby with Dannielynn and wrote, “It seems weird not to be going to The @TheKentuckyDerby & The Barnstable-Brown party this week. Going to watch the virtual Derby on @NBCSports. Still betting on a good time for the rescheduled events in September. Until then, sharing this memory of simpler times (and a kid that didn’t talk back as much.)”

