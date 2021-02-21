‘Nobody Wants Dasani Water’: Texas Crises Meme Goes Viral

They say no good deed goes unpunished, and after Coca-Cola donated six 18-wheeler trucks filled with bottles of Dasani water to Waco, Texas on February 19, Twitter filled with memes about how Texans would rather “die of dehydration” than have to drink that brand of water.

Coca-Cola delivered a total of 100 pallets of Dasani water to the Waco Convention Center on Thursday night, as reported by WFAA, to help locals who found themselves without water and power due to Winter Storm Uri.

While the City of Waco thanked Coca-Cola on Twitter, “In the midst of this emergency, Coca-Cola was the good-hearted, compassionate neighbor we needed. Your generous gift will always be remembered by those residents in need,” users online joked that locals would better off “melting snowballs” than drinking Dasani water.

City of Waco is handing out Dasani water. This is how they take us out. — Niggalas Cage (@BishopCognac_) February 19, 2021

One woman tweeted, If I ask you for a bottle of water & you hand me a dasani I’m just gonna assume you don’t care for my well being.”

Coca- Cola: Nobody likes our Dasani water. We can't even give it away. Also Coca-Cola: We might as well give it away. pic.twitter.com/utGwgR1JpF — jason. (@lazy_meskin) February 21, 2021

Another user online tweeted, “This is not a joking time. However, I tried so hard holding that laugh in… but nobody ever buys Dasani water.”

Y’all. I like Dasani, I don’t care if it tastes like pennies and lukewarm Muscle Milk. pic.twitter.com/Oqu1B0rIzO — beli basquiat¹²⁷ 🇭🇹 (@belciee) February 21, 2021

They giving out free Dasani water in Houston in a time of crisis we a literally witnessing an attempt at genocide — dolla do (@EdoWalker4) February 21, 2021

They have out Dasani water for free to houston and this man commented… we gone have to boil that water to 😭😭. — Advocate BAE💜 (@MyShadeofPurple) February 20, 2021

Dasani tastes like saline solution mixed with all the tears from the 9-11 disaster — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) February 21, 2021

Seriously why is Dasani water so trash though? pic.twitter.com/Y313xIVh1g — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) February 21, 2021

Coca Cola when they try to donate water to Texas but mfs would rather die of dehydration than drink Dasani pic.twitter.com/QqyMRshC8r — Tashdeed Faruk (@TKFaruk8) February 21, 2021

One woman did rank Dasani water over another brand. She tweeted, “Dasani water tastes like there’s pennies at the bottom of the bottle BUT I would still rather drink Dasani than Arrowhead water.”

Dasani Water Received Similar Treatment On Twitter After Coronavirus First Broke Out in the U.S.

No water here but Dasani. Even in a “crisis” nobody drinking that trash ass water pic.twitter.com/p8xG6YnW70 — anos voldigoad (@MamaElle_) March 12, 2020



This far from the first time Dasani water has been slammed so hard on Twitter that it trended nationally on the social media site. Back in March, when the United States first went into lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, and basic essentials were flying off grocery store shelves, the one item still in large supply appeared to be Dasani water.

This is the only water Walmart has left 😂😂😂😂 proves Dasani is ass pic.twitter.com/riSOZTDNpa — Mark (@mrkmnhlln) March 14, 2020

Twitter flooded with pictures, memes, and jokes featuring empty shelves with only Dasani water left. Users online commented on how much they dislike the taste of the product and their lack of surprise that nobody was burning Dasani water even amid a global pandemic.

Why Do So Many People Hate Dasani Water?

There have been numerous conspiracy theories as to why drinking Dasani water is unhealthy and tastes awful, so much so that a Coca-Cola representative released an official statement to Business Insider in April 2020 that “the safety and quality of our products has been our top priority for more than 130 years.”



“We require strict adherence to all applicable regulations as well as to our own set of safety and quality requirements,” the representative continued. “As a result, we produce some of the safest and highest-quality products in the world.”

Fueling the theory that Dasani water isn’t healthy for people to consume was the company’s 2004 scandal, in which the U.K. banned the product from being sold in the country for containing too much bromate, therefore unable to be considered “pure” water.

