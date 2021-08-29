Ed Asner Dies at 91

Ed Asner was a legendary actor who died at the age of 91, his family confirmed on Twitter.

“We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully,” they posted on his account. “Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you.” TMZ first shared the news, though no cause of death is currently known.

Best known for his role as Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and the subsequent “Lou Grant,” Asner went on to earn five of his seven Primetime Emmy Awards for the role.

He also played Santa on the Christmas classic, “Elf,” and voiced the curmudgeonly Carl Fredericks in the Pixar film, “Up.” Recently, he appeared in Netflix‘s “Cobra Kai,” “Dead to Me” and “Grace and Frankie.”

In 2001, Asner was the 38th Life Achievement recipient at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. During his acceptance speech, he said in part, “I love acting, being an actor, and in youth I wandered from play to play as if in a dream. And wonder of wonders, I woke up and found myself to be an actor.”

Story developing.

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: Chip Gaines Shaved His Head for Charity