How to Get Free Rides on New Year’s Eve Tonight if You’ve Been Drinking

There’s no reason to drink and drive on New Year’s Eve 2021 or New Year’s Day 2022. Many companies are offering free or discounted rides to help keep people safe on the roads, including Uber, Lyft, AAA’s Tipsy Tow sober ride, and private companies in multiple states. Here’s a look at how you can get free or discounted rides, depending on the rideshare you’re using and where you live. (AAA’s information is at the very end of this article.)

Free & Discounted Uber Codes

If you’re a brand new Uber user, these codes may help you get a free or reduced-price ride tonight. Most codes are limited to new Uber users only. According to RetailMeNot, Uber Promo and other sources, the following codes may be available for a limited time.

NewRider25 for $2.50 off your first 10 trips, NewRider18 for up to $3 off your first six trips, NewRider16 for up to $4 off your first four trips, and NewRider15 for up to $5 off your first three trips.

You can find more coupon codes listed on RetailMeNot.

Albuquerque & Santa Fe, New Mexico: Residents of Bernalillo County can use the code NYE21 to get a credit of up to $15 off, for two rides per person, through midnight January 2. Only available to the first 2,000 eligible riders, DoT reported. (This offer may have ended on December 27, but you can still try it and see if it works.)

Residents of Bernalillo County can use the code NYE21 to get a credit of up to $15 off, for two rides per person, through midnight January 2. Only available to the first 2,000 eligible riders, DoT reported. (This offer may have ended on December 27, but you can still try it and see if it works.) Colorado: The Sawaya Law Firm is offering free cab rides for New Year’s. Just call a cab or an Uber or Lyft, pay the driver, and send the bill to The Sawaya Law Firm for reimbursement of up to $35. You can mail or email the receipt for reimbursement.

The Sawaya Law Firm is offering free cab rides for New Year’s. Just call a cab or an Uber or Lyft, pay the driver, and send the bill to The Sawaya Law Firm for reimbursement of up to $35. You can mail or email the receipt for reimbursement. Florida : Farah & Farah’s annual free ride program is happening again this year in Jacksonville and St. Augustine, a representative told Heavy. You can get a free $50 Uber credit or a cab ride within a 40-mile radius. This starts Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. through 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Claim the voucher or get more information here.

: Farah & Farah’s annual free ride program is happening again this year in Jacksonville and St. Augustine, a representative told Heavy. You can get a free $50 Uber credit or a cab ride within a 40-mile radius. This starts Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. through 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Claim the voucher or get more information here. New Mexico: You can get a $15 Uber credit, not including tip, with the code ENDWI2021 from November 23 through January 3, 2022, My High Plains reported. This is sponsored by NMDOT and the Governors Highway Safety Association and Uber.

You can get a $15 Uber credit, not including tip, with the code ENDWI2021 from November 23 through January 3, 2022, My High Plains reported. This is sponsored by NMDOT and the Governors Highway Safety Association and Uber. New York: Certain regions of New York (including Utica, Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse, Capital Region, and Plattsburgh) have free Uber rides all year round for people who have been drinking, courtesy of Martin, Harding & Mazzotti. These are only available for businesses who have signed up to be part of the rideshare program. Learn more details here.

Note that any of these discount codes can be canceled at any time.

Lyft Codes & Discounts

If you prefer using Lyft to Uber, the following codes may help. Please note that many of them are for new riders only. Lyft may change or cancel these codes at any time. (Look at RetailMeNot for more codes if these don’t work.)

CAROLYN618520: 50% off rides

CHRISTIAN08237 – $10 off a ride

LAM72202 – $5 off your next ride ride

SHAUNA13459: $15 off a ride

Colorado: The Sawaya Law Firm is offering free cab rides for New Year’s. Just call a cab or an Uber or Lyft, pay the driver, and send the bill to The Sawaya Law Firm for reimbursement of up to $35. You can mail or email the receipt for reimbursement.

The Sawaya Law Firm is offering free cab rides for New Year’s. Just call a cab or an Uber or Lyft, pay the driver, and send the bill to The Sawaya Law Firm for reimbursement of up to $35. You can mail or email the receipt for reimbursement. Indiana: In Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson counties in Indiana, residents can get a $25 ride credit through Lyft from 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve through 3 a.m. New Year’s Day, WEVV reported. Visit this link and enter your information.

In Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson counties in Indiana, residents can get a $25 ride credit through Lyft from 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve through 3 a.m. New Year’s Day, WEVV reported. Visit this link and enter your information. Maryland: The Washington Regional Alcohol Program is offering up to $15 off one ride home in the D.C. coverage area via Lyft until 4 a.m. on January 1. The code will be posted here at 9 p.m. on December 31.

Note that all deals are subject to change at any time.

Free Rides from Lexna, a Ridesharing Company

Lexna, a ridesharing company based out of Los Angeles, is partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to offer free rides in many cities across the United States on New Year’s Eve, for the third year in a row, a representative told Heavy.

Lexna explains: “To get a #FreeRide on New Year’s Eve, simply share and follow any of our social media accounts: Twitter: @LexnaCorp Instagram: @LexnaCorp Facebook: Lexna and by calling our toll free number (800)395-3962. We’ll start giving #FreeRides from 9:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 2:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day.”

Free rides are available in the following cities and counties across the country, according to the press release:

San Francisco, Sacramento, Daly City, Palo Alto, San Jose, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Riverside County. Las Vegas, NV, Reno, NV, Phoenix, AZ, Albuquerque, NM, El Paso, TX, Corpus Christi, TX, San Antonio, TX, Austin, TX, Houston, TX, Dallas, TX, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Denver, Colorado, Kansas City, Missouri, St Louis, Missouri, Chicago, Illinois, Detroit, Michigan, Indianapolis, Indiana, Louisville, Kentucky, Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, Tampa, Florida, Orlando, Florida, Jacksonville, Florida, Miami, Florida, Washington, D.C. Baltimore, Maryland, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Hartford, CT, New Haven, CT, Boston, Massachusetts, Richmond, Virginia, Petersburg, Virginia, Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Additional Safe Ride Programs for Cab Rides & Metro Services

Other safe ride programs are being offered around the country, including some local transportation services that are offering discounts for the holidays. You’ll want to check with your city even if it’s not listed below.

Arizona: Molson Coors is offering free rides in Phoenix this year in cooperation with local mass transit.

Molson Coors is offering free rides in Phoenix this year in cooperation with local mass transit. California: Los Angeles Metro is offering free bus and train rides on New Year’s Eve, NBC Los Angeles reported. Metro is also offering free rides in its Bike Share Program through January 2.

Los Angeles Metro is offering free bus and train rides on New Year’s Eve, NBC Los Angeles reported. Metro is also offering free rides in its Bike Share Program through January 2. Colorado: The Sawaya Law Firm is offering free cab rides for New Year’s. Just call a cab or an Uber or Lyft, pay the driver, and send the bill to The Sawaya Law Firm for reimbursement of up to $35. You can mail or email the receipt for reimbursement.

The Sawaya Law Firm is offering free cab rides for New Year’s. Just call a cab or an Uber or Lyft, pay the driver, and send the bill to The Sawaya Law Firm for reimbursement of up to $35. You can mail or email the receipt for reimbursement. Colorado: Molson Coors is offering free rides in Denver this year in cooperation with local mass transit. Rides will be from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the RTD, DenverPost reported.

Molson Coors is offering free rides in Denver this year in cooperation with local mass transit. Rides will be from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the RTD, DenverPost reported. Corpus Christi, Texas: Green-N-Go Cab and Yellow Cab are offering free taxi rides on New Year’s Eve, Caller.com reported. It’s funded by Andrews Distributing Company, Dos Equis Beer, Green-N-Go Cabs and Yellow Cab. The free cab rides will be from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, no questions asked. Taxi rides can only be used to go home. Call or text 361-299-9999 to book a free ride.

Green-N-Go Cab and Yellow Cab are offering free taxi rides on New Year’s Eve, Caller.com reported. It’s funded by Andrews Distributing Company, Dos Equis Beer, Green-N-Go Cabs and Yellow Cab. The free cab rides will be from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, no questions asked. Taxi rides can only be used to go home. Call or text 361-299-9999 to book a free ride. East Valley Waymo Rides: The autonomous driving service Waymo is offering half-off rides to the public around the holidays, Yahoo! News reported. From noon Nov. 24 to Jan. 2, any rider using the Waymo app in the East Valley service area can get 50% off one ride using the code MADD21.

The autonomous driving service Waymo is offering half-off rides to the public around the holidays, Yahoo! News reported. From noon Nov. 24 to Jan. 2, any rider using the Waymo app in the East Valley service area can get 50% off one ride using the code MADD21. Florida : Farah & Farah’s annual free ride program is happening again this year in Jacksonville and St. Augustine, a representative told Heavy. You can get a free $50 Uber credit or a cab ride within a 40-mile radius. This starts Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. through 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Claim the voucher or get more information here.

: Farah & Farah’s annual free ride program is happening again this year in Jacksonville and St. Augustine, a representative told Heavy. You can get a free $50 Uber credit or a cab ride within a 40-mile radius. This starts Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. through 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Claim the voucher or get more information here. Illinois: Molson Coors is offering free rides in Chicago this year in cooperation with local mass transit. This year’s runs from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. with the Chicago Transit Authority, Daily Herald reported.

Molson Coors is offering free rides in Chicago this year in cooperation with local mass transit. This year’s runs from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. with the Chicago Transit Authority, Daily Herald reported. Minnesota: Molson Coors is offering free rides in Minneapolis/St. Paul this year in cooperation with local mass transit. Learn more here.

Molson Coors is offering free rides in Minneapolis/St. Paul this year in cooperation with local mass transit. Learn more here. Nebraska (Douglas & Sarpy County): Hauptman, O’Brien, Wolf & Lathrop PC are offering safe ride homes for Nebraska residents in Douglas and Sarpy Counties now through December 31 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. (You can’t get a ride to or from Iowa.) You’ll only be taken to a home or hotel. Just call 402-292-2222 and press option #2 for a live dispatcher and mention Haputman O’Brien Safe Ride Home for the free ride. Or download the zTrip app, create a profile without a payment method, book your free ride, and tell the driver it’s a Hauptman O’Brien Safe Ride Home to get the ride for free.

Hauptman, O’Brien, Wolf & Lathrop PC are offering safe ride homes for Nebraska residents in Douglas and Sarpy Counties now through December 31 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. (You can’t get a ride to or from Iowa.) You’ll only be taken to a home or hotel. Just call 402-292-2222 and press option #2 for a live dispatcher and mention Haputman O’Brien Safe Ride Home for the free ride. Or download the zTrip app, create a profile without a payment method, book your free ride, and tell the driver it’s a Hauptman O’Brien Safe Ride Home to get the ride for free. North Carolina: The Charlotte Area Transportation System is offering free rides in Charlotte on New Year’s Eve & Day for certain transportation lines.

The Charlotte Area Transportation System is offering free rides in Charlotte on New Year’s Eve & Day for certain transportation lines. Texas: Molson Coors is offering free rides in Dallas this year in cooperation with local mass transit. The rides will be offered in cooperation with DART paratransit, local buses, rail, and TRE commuter rail service “up to and including CentrePort Rail Station” beginning at 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, Daily Fort Worth reported.

Molson Coors is offering free rides in Dallas this year in cooperation with local mass transit. The rides will be offered in cooperation with DART paratransit, local buses, rail, and TRE commuter rail service “up to and including CentrePort Rail Station” beginning at 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, Daily Fort Worth reported. Wisconsin: Molson Coors is offering free rides in Milwaukee this year in cooperation with local mass transit. The rides will be available 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. through the Milwaukee County Transit System, CBS 58 reported. Learn more here.

Note that all deals are subject to change at any time.

AAA’s ‘Tipsy Tow’ Service Is Available

AAA’s Tow to Go (formerly called Tipsy Tow and Holiday Safe Ride program) is offering free rides in many regions for New Year’s Eve, a representative confirmed with Heavy. You can learn more here. Participating regions include certain regions in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Denver, Colorado, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Fort Wayne/South Bend, Indiana through 6 a.m. local time on Monday, January 3, 2022.

This “Tow to Go” program isn’t offered nationwide, but in select areas. Services might be suspended in some regions if there’s a high COVID-19 positivity rate in a specific market.

To participate, call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246, a representative told Heavy.

MLive reported that many of the services transport within a 10-mile radius. Only one passenger is allowed per vehicle and face masks are required.

Fox 13 also reported that some rural areas or areas with severe weather conditions may not have the program available.

