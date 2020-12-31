How to Get Free Rides on New Year’s Eve 2020 if You’ve Been Drinking

There’s no reason to drink and drive on New Year’s Eve 2020 or New Year’s Day 2021. Many companies are offering free rides to help keep people safe on the roads, while there are also special coupon codes for services like Uber and Lyft. However, some programs have been suspended for New Year’s Eve because of the pandemic and local regulations. AAA’s Tipsy Tow, for example, is not offering its sober program for New Year’s this season because of the pandemic.

If you are celebrating New Year’s Eve, remember to follow your state or city’s guidance regarding COVID-19. If you must use a rideshare, make sure that you and the driver and passengers are masked and try to leave the windows open if weather permits, LA Times recommended.

Free & Discounted Uber Codes

If you’re a new Uber user, the following codes may be able to get you a free or reduced-price ride today. Keep in mind that at certain times when more people are using Uber, it’s possible that Uber might surge its prices. If you want to check on surge pricing, SurgeApp is one option for doing so.

According to RetailMeNot, Uber Promo and other sources, the following codes may work for you, but many may be limited to first-time riders only. These can be discontinued at any time.

$5 off your next ride: erikn2387ue

$30 off next 3 rides: yanb871ui

$25 off (up to $2.50 for first 10 rides): NEWRIDER25

NEWRIDER15: $5 off each of your first 3 trips

NEWRIDER16: $4 off each of your first 4 trips

NEWRIDER18: $3 off each of your first 6 trips

In Colorado, The Sawaya Law Firm is offering a Free Cab Ride Program. Just call a cab (or summon an Uber), pay the driver, and send the bill to the law firm for reimbursement. You must be 21 or older with a valid ID and it’s valid for a one-way ride to your home, a maximum reimbursement of $25.

Some free New Year’s Eve programs that were jointly held with Uber in previous years may be canceled this year because of pandemic regulations.

Free & Discounted Lyft Codes

If you prefer using Lyft to Uber, the following codes may be useful, but some are for new riders only. Note that Lyft may change or cancel these codes at any time. (Look at RetailMeNot for more codes if these don’t work.)

COREY56953: 50% off next two rides

COURTNEY74658: Up to 60% off (some said they just got $2.50 off)

In Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson counties in Indiana, residents can use the code LOGAN2021 to cover the cost of a ride up to $25 from 10 p.m. December 31 to 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day, WKDQ reported.

In Illinois, IDOT and Lyft are offering sober rides in Sangamon County from November 25 through January 1, 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. The credits are worth up to $20 (limited to the first 1,000 redemptions) and will be shared “via the Twitter and Facebook accounts of Illinois State Police District 9, Springfield Police Department and Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, as well as other Sangamon County law enforcement agencies, including the Auburn Police Department, Chatham Police Department, Grandview Police Department, Leland Grove Police Department, Rochester Police Department, Southern View Police Department and Spaulding Police Department,” MyRadioLink reported.

In Colorado, The Sawaya Law Firm is offering a Free Cab Ride Program. Just call a cab (or summon a Lyft), pay the driver, and send the bill to the law firm for reimbursement. You must be 21 or older with a valid ID and it’s valid for a one-way ride to your home, a maximum reimbursement of $25.

In Florida: Farah & Farah’s annual free ride program is happening again this year in Jacksonville and St. Augustine. You can get a $50 Lyft credit. This starts Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. through 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Claim the voucher here.

A $10 Lyft credit is available for people in Harris County, Texas. Sign up here by scanning the QR code, as codes are limited to 3,000.

A $5 Lyft credit is available for one ride for up to 250 people in the Las Vegas region, starting Thursday at 6 p.m through Friday at 6 a.m. The code is RIDESMART2021.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is teaming up with Lyft and providing $10 ride vouchers to the first 200 people who make a pledge on their website. The code is CDOTLYFTGIFT1 for $10 off in Denver, and CDOTLYFTGIFT2 for $10 off in Colorado Springs, and CDOTLYFTGIFT3 for $10 off in Thornton.

In Maryland, the Washington Regional Alcohol Program is offering free rides in Prince George’s County from 10 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday on Lyft. The code, which will cover $15, will be posted at 9 p.m. on Thursday here.

Free Rides from Lexna, a Ridesharing Company

Lexna, a ridesharing company based out of Los Angeles, reached out to Heavy to let us know that they are partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to offer free rides in many cities across the United States on New Year’s Eve, for the second year in a row.

To get a free ride, call (800) 395-3962.

Free rides are available in the following cities and counties across the country:

San Francisco, Sacramento, Daly City, Palo Alto, San Jose, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Riverside County. Las Vegas, NV, Reno, NV, Phoenix, AZ, Albuquerque, NM, El Paso, TX, San Antonio, TX, Austin, TX, Houston, TX, Dallas, TX, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Denver, Colorado, Kansas City, Missouri, St Louis, Missouri, Chicago, Illinois, Detroit, Michigan, Indianapolis, Indiana, Louisville, Kentucky, Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, Tampa, Florida, Orlando, Florida, Jacksonville, Florida, Miami, Florida, Washington, D.C. Baltimore, Maryland, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Hartford, CT, New Haven, CT, Boston, Massachusetts, Richmond, Virginia, Petersburg, Virginia, Virginia Beach, Virginia.

You can learn more about LEXNA’s free ride service for New Year’s here.

Some Safe Ride Programs Are No Longer Taking Place This Year

Some Safe Ride programs that you may have used in previous years are not taking place this year. For example, in previous years in Detroit, the David Christensen Law offered a Safe Ride Home program. Due to new statewide guidance for the pandemic, Christensen Law is not offering its Safe Ride Home program this year.

Miller Lite and Metro Transit are not offering free New Year’s Eve rides in the Twin Cities area this year because of the pandemic.

AAA Sober Rides Are Discontinued for New Year’s

AAA’s Tipsy Tow and Holiday Safe Ride program are discontinued for New Year’s Eve and Day this year due to COVID-19 regulations, an AAA representative told Heavy.

They said: “The AAA Holiday Safe Ride Program (also known as Tipsy Tow or Tow-to-Go) will not be offered this year. To protect our members and our service providers, AAA is not allowing passengers to ride in our tow trucks to ensure compliance with social distancing recommendations provided by the CDC. AAA urges anyone who is planning to drive not to drink. And when drinking, always designate a sober driver or arrange for alternative transportation to get home safely.”

AAA’s Holiday Safe Ride program webpage recommends that readers visit the Sober Ride webpage, where you can find a listing of sober/safe ride programs divided by state. These aren’t AAA programs, but they can give you ideas of options in your region. Just visit the webpage here and go to your relevant state to find options in your region.

Additional State-Specific Programs

Please note that this is not an all-inclusive list and programs may exist that aren’t listed below. Many cities also offer free public transportation, but you’ll want to double-check if anything has changed due to pandemic regulations.

California

Los Angeles: Free Metro Bus Rides during designated times for New Year’s Eve (9 p.m. to 2 a.m.)

Colorado

The Sawaya Law Firm is offering a Free Cab Ride Program. Just call a cab (or summon a Lyft or Uber), pay the driver, and send the bill to the law firm for reimbursement. You must be 21 or older with a valid ID and it’s valid for a one-way ride to your home, a maximum reimbursement of $25.

RTD is not offering free rides this year.

McDivitt is not offering free rides this year, but is instead donating to Pikes Peak Community Foundation and United Way of Pueblo County.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is teaming up with Lyft and providing $10 ride vouchers to the first 200 people who make a pledge on their website. The code is CDOTLYFTGIFT1 for $10 off in Denver, and CDOTLYFTGIFT2 for $10 off in Colorado Springs, and CDOTLYFTGIFT3 for $10 off in Thornton.

Florida

Farah & Farah’s annual free ride program is happening again this year in Jacksonville and St. Augustine. You can get a $50 Lyft credit or a cab ride via Clean Taxi and zTrip within a 40-mile radius. This starts Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. through 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Claim the voucher here.

Georgia

Warner Recovery towing is offering free rides in the Moultrie region beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday if you call 229-668-7376 or 229-449-5632.

Illinois

In Illinois, IDOT and Lyft are offering sober rides in Sangamon County from November 25 through January 1, 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. The credits are worth up to $20 (limited to the first 1,000 redemptions) and will be shared “via the Twitter and Facebook accounts of Illinois State Police District 9, Springfield Police Department and Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, as well as other Sangamon County law enforcement agencies, including the Auburn Police Department, Chatham Police Department, Grandview Police Department, Leland Grove Police Department, Rochester Police Department, Southern View Police Department and Spaulding Police Department,” MyRadioLink reported.

Palos Park police are offering safe rides home. Learn more here.

Metra is offering free train rides arriving or departing from downtown Chicago after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Indiana

In Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson counties in Indiana, residents can use the code LOGAN2021 to cover the cost of a ride up to $25 from 10 p.m. December 31 to 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day, WKDQ reported.

Maryland

The Washington Regional Alcohol Program is offering free rides in Prince George’s County from 10 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday on Lyft. The code, which will cover $15, will be posted at 9 p.m. on Thursday here.

Massachusetts

Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP Free Cab Ride Home program offers free cab rides, no questions asked, in Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Saratoga Springs, Amsterdam, Fulton and Montgomery County, Utica, Plattsburgh, NY, Burlington, VT and Springfield, MA. You’ll want to call 1-800-LAW-1010 to make sure the program is being offered in your region again this year during the pandemic.

Nebraska

Spend the Holidays Safer At Home on Hauptman O'BrienIn 1990, Hauptman, O'Brien, Wolf & Lathrop founded Safe Ride Home® to keep Nebraskans safe during the holidays. For the past 30 years we have helped more than 70,000 people get home safely. In 2020, it’s become safer to stay at home this holiday season. Therefore, in an effort to keep our community safe and… 2020-12-15T20:21:19Z

Hauptman O’Brien Safe Ride Home program is suspended this year because of the pandemic.

Nevada

A $5 Lyft credit is available for one ride for up to 250 people in the Las Vegas region, starting Thursday at 6 p.m through Friday at 6 a.m. The code is RIDESMART2021.

New York

Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP Free Cab Ride Home program offers free cab rides, no questions asked, in Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Saratoga Springs, Amsterdam, Fulton and Montgomery County, Utica, Plattsburgh, NY, Burlington, VT and Springfield, MA. You’ll want to call 1-800-LAW-1010 to make sure the program is being offered in your region again this year during the pandemic.

Oregon

In Portland, TriMet is not offering free rides this year.

South Carolina

Checker Yellow Cab and KW Beverage are partnering to offer people in Columbia free rides from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Cabs will be stationed at the Five Points Fountain (Harden and Greene) and near Tin Roof in the Vista. You can also call for a free ride worth up to $10 and you must be going to a residence or hotel in Richland or Lexington counties. Call 803-799-3311.

Texas

In Corpus Christi, Green-N-Go Cabs and Yellow Cab are offering free rides homes from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., no questions asked. Call or text 361-299-9999.

A $10 Lyft credit is available for people in Harris County. Sign up here by scanning the QR code, as codes are limited to 3,000.